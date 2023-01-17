January 17, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Death toll rises to 44 in Dnipro building bombing

Rusty Knowles January 17, 2023 2 min read
  • The death toll from the bombing of a residential building in Dnipro, Ukraine, is expected to rise on Wednesday.As of Monday, 41 people have died and 79 others have been injured as the search continues. Moscow denied responsibility for the attack, and said “A Tragedy” A shot from Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses was probably the cause.
  • US Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and the US delegation met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Monday.Assures him “Strong and Unwavering Commitment” From Washington to Ukraine.
  • A large group of Ukrainians headed by the President’s wife Olena Zelenska is going to Davos (Switzerland) this week. To convince the Westerners gathered for the World Economic Summit to give them more weapons.
  • “These tanks are burning, burning”Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on MondayWesterners, especially London and Warsaw, about the military vehicles they intend to supply to Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian soldiers arrived at a US military base in Oklahoma on Sunday to train in the use of the Patriot air defense system.Washington will deliver to Kyiv.
  • In a speech in The Hague, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbach said on Monday she wanted to create a special court. He promised to prosecute Russian leaders“A war of aggression will not last[it] don’t go unpunished”.
  • The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Croci, arrived in Ukraine on Monday to install the new device. It provides a permanent presence of experts at the country’s four operating nuclear power plants and Chernobyl.

Find yesterday’s live by clicking In this connection.

See also  Volodymyr Zelensky invited Elon Musk to visit Ukraine.

Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine

Video. EU condemns Russian “war crime” in Dnipro

Internet. Putin and the Winter Strategy

encryptions. European countries pledge first tanks in Kiev

true Ukraine is an excuse for corruption in Russia

Report. With the war in Ukraine, the uncertain future of Saint-Geneviève-des-Bois, the largest Russian cemetery abroad

Investigation. In France, a counterattack by pro-Russian media

Interview. Andriy Yermak, Volodymyr Zelensky’s right-hand man: “This is the Verdun battle of the 21st century taking place now”

true “The world’s” answers to your most frequently asked questions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Two European ministers have condemned the kidnapping of Ukrainian children by Russians

January 17, 2023 Rusty Knowles
6 min read

Russian bombing in Dnipro kills at least 40, EU condemns as ‘war crime’

January 16, 2023 Rusty Knowles
5 min read

Live Ukraine War: Russia Vows to “Burn” Western Tanks Delivered to Ukraine

January 16, 2023 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

4 min read

Christina Applegate revealed that her daughter wore a Scott Weiland bodysuit to the Critics’ Choice Awards

January 17, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Scientists have discovered fossils of giant feathered dinosaurs in Patagonia, Chile

January 17, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Darius Miles: After a University of Alabama basketball player is charged with the murder of a 23-year-old woman, her mother shares what led to the fatal shooting

January 17, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 specifications leaked ahead of its February 1 launch

January 17, 2023 Len Houle