Death toll rises to 44 in Dnipro building bombing

The death toll from the bombing of a residential building in Dnipro, Ukraine, is expected to rise on Wednesday. As of Monday, 41 people have died and 79 others have been injured as the search continues. Moscow denied responsibility for the attack, and said “A Tragedy” A shot from Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses was probably the cause.

US Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and the US delegation met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Monday. Assures him "Strong and Unwavering Commitment" From Washington to Ukraine.

A large group of Ukrainians headed by the President's wife Olena Zelenska is going to Davos (Switzerland) this week. To convince the Westerners gathered for the World Economic Summit to give them more weapons.

"These tanks are burning, burning" Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday Westerners, especially London and Warsaw, about the military vehicles they intend to supply to Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers arrived at a US military base in Oklahoma on Sunday to train in the use of the Patriot air defense system. Washington will deliver to Kyiv.

In a speech in The Hague, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbach said on Monday she wanted to create a special court. He promised to prosecute Russian leaders"A war of aggression will not last[it] don't go unpunished".

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Croci, arrived in Ukraine on Monday to install the new device. It provides a permanent presence of experts at the country's four operating nuclear power plants and Chernobyl.

