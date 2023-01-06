Deathverse: Let It Die to temporarily suspend service on July 18 as the game redevelops

Free to play multiplayer Survival action game Deathverse: Let it die Service will be temporarily suspended from July 18th as the game is being redeveloped to fix matchmaking and lag issues, publisher GungHo Online Entertainment and developer Super trick games announce.
All ‘death’ sales metal” (the game’s currency) will expire on February 7. All purchased Death Metal products can be used until service is suspended.
The new content for Season 2 will be released as planned. However, the new content for Season 3 will only be partially released.
Deathverse: Let it die fired to Playstation 5 And the Playstation 4 on September 28, 2022, followed by PC Through steam On October 5, 2022.
Get the full message from Supertrick Games below.
to all our players,
Thank you very much for your continuous support Deathverse: Let it die.
We are very grateful to everyone who enjoys and enriches the game and its community.
There’s no doubt that we’ve had some challenges since launching our game, particularly with in-game matchmaking and lag. We deeply apologize for these issues that may have caused inconvenience to our players.
While we’ve tried various solutions to some degree of success, we haven’t been able to solve the underlying issues. As a result, the development and operations teams made the decision to temporarily suspend the game’s services while it was redeveloped Deathverse: Let it die.
This was a difficult decision for us to make. However, we believe that a re-release of the game with significant improvements will allow it to be enjoyed by a wider audience in addition to our existing players.
Given the amount of time it takes to develop a game – and that there are a finite number of games one can make in their lifetime – it’s impossible to say at this point if this is the right choice. But we love this game and are proud to develop it together as a team. Therefore, we believe this is the best possible decision at the moment.
We will do our best to prepare for the re-release so that our existing community can enjoy the game along with many new players in the future.
We greatly appreciate your understanding and support.
