Deathverse: Let It Die to temporarily suspend service on July 18 as the game redevelops

Free to play multiplayer Survival action game Deathverse: Let it die Service will be temporarily suspended from July 18th as the game is being redeveloped to fix matchmaking and lag issues, publisher GungHo Online Entertainment and developer Super trick games announce.

All ‘death’ sales metal” (the game’s currency) will expire on February 7. All purchased Death Metal products can be used until service is suspended.

The new content for Season 2 will be released as planned. However, the new content for Season 3 will only be partially released.

Deathverse: Let it die fired to Playstation 5 And the Playstation 4 on September 28, 2022, followed by PC Through steam On October 5, 2022.

Get the full message from Supertrick Games below.