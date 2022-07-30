Debris of an uncontrolled Chinese missile lands in Southeast Asian seas

The rocket that Mr. Nelson referred to in his statement launched last Sunday, carries in orbit a laboratory module that has been added to the Chinese space station, Tiangong. Usually, the large stages of booster rockets immediately fall to the ground after disposing of them. But the 23-ton core stage of Long March 5B accompanied the space station portion all the way to orbit.

Due to the friction caused by the friction of the missile with air in the upper part of the atmosphere, it quickly began to lose altitude, causing the so-called “uncontrolled return” to Earth. In recent days, space observers have predicted possible reentries over much of the planet. On the last day, the prediction became more accurate, but until then forecasters were not sure whether it would land over the Indian Ocean, off Mexico or in the Atlantic.

People in Sarawak, a province of Malaysia on the island of Borneo, reported seeing the wreckage of the rocket on social media, with many believing the fireworks at first were meteor shower or a comet.

This was the third flight of the Long March 5B missile, China’s largest. The country’s space program needed such a large and powerful vehicle to carry parts into orbit to assemble its space station.