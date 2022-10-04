Defense Ministry: North Korea launches an apparent ballistic missile at Japan

North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile at Japan on Tuesday, at the country’s Defense Ministry.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense announced that the apparent ballistic missile was launched at 7:22 a.m. local time and passed over Japan at 7:29 a.m.

The South Korean government confirmed that the Japanese government warned citizens to take cover. It is possible that the missile flew over Japan, but it is still unknown whether the missile fell into the sea.

A US defense official confirmed to ABC News that North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday local time but did not provide further details.

TV show J-Alert or the National Early Warning System for the Japanese Population in Tokyo, October 4, 2022, in Tokyo. South Korea said North Korea fired a ballistic missile into its eastern waters. The words read: “A missile passed. A missile passed.” Eugene Hoshiko / AFP

Residents in Aomori and Hokkaido prefectures, towards Japan’s northern tip, were advised to be on alert and notify police or fire officials if debris was seen.

Officials also warned people not to touch or pick up any debris.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s office began gathering members to analyze the situation.

A TV screen showing a news program reporting a missile launch from North Korea with file images is shown at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, October 1, 2022. Lee Jin-man / AP, FILE

A government spokesman said no damage had been reported so far and the wreck was being searched for. Officials are collecting information and will work with South Korea and the United States

“North Korea’s actions threaten Japan and the international community,” the spokesman said. “Such a missile launch is inconsistent with UN resolutions. Japan will launch a strong protest against North Korea in view of this. All new information will be shared immediately.”

“The United States strongly condemns the dangerous and reckless decision of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to launch a long-range ballistic missile over Japan,” the White House said in a statement late Monday local time in Washington, DC.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts Monday evening local time, according to White House National Security Council spokesman Adrian Watson.

“In both invitations, national security advisors consulted on appropriate and robust joint and international responses,” Watson said, and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reinforced tough US commitments to defend Japan and the Republic of Korea. [South Korea]. “

The last time a missile flew over Japan was in August 2017. This year alone, North Korea has launched 21 ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles.

ABC News’ Joohee Cho, Guy Davies, Anthony Trotter, and Matt Seyler contributed to this report.