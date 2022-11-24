November 24, 2022

Dell has the only Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday deal we've seen

Len Houle November 24, 2022

This Dell Black Friday deal starts early: Dell is offering the Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Cons, the recently released Splatoon 3 game, and a second wireless controller, all for just $399.99. This deal is cheaper than buying the Nintendo Switch OLED ($349.99 MSRP) and Splatoon 3 ($59.99 MSRP) by itself, so you’re getting the console for free. This also happens to be the only Switch OLED deal currently in the works.

Splatoon 3 was released a few months ago, so you’re not likely to get a huge price drop. It is an excellent family-friendly game, which means that everyone, including kids, can enjoy this game. It also has fun local and online multiplayer modes so everyone can get in on the action at the same time. The MGC Switchplate Wireless Controller is an aftermarket controller that usually retails for $39.99. It features two magnetic keyboard covers so you can choose black or white colors, dual rumble actuators, adjustable analog sticks, and mappable backlit buttons. It’s compact and just the right size for little hands. Overall, it’s a welcome addition.

If you don’t think you want the excellent OLED upgrade, the standard Nintendo Switch is still an excellent console. If this deal sounds familiar, that’s because we saw something very similar on Black Friday. Nintendo isn’t exactly innovative when it comes to Black Friday deals, but this is still the best Switch Console deal we’ve seen this month. For the price of a Nintendo Switch console, you’ll get a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe plus a 3-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online.

If you plan to use the gift card, you basically just pay $264.99 for Nintendo Switch console. If you’re having trouble finding ways to spend your $35 gift card, the simplest thing to do is buy some Nintendo Switch games or accessories. You might think Dell only sells PCs, but they actually have a fairly healthy selection of popular Nintendo Switch games and gear.

Is the OLED switch worth it over the switch?

If you can afford the Switch OLED premium over the non-OLED model, we think it’s definitely worth the upgrade. The biggest improvement, of course, is the display. Nintendo Switch OLED features an OLED screen that offers better picture quality than the original LCD. This includes deeper blacks, more vibrant colors, and better color gradation. The text is clearer and easier to read, too. The screen isn’t much larger (7 inches on OLED vs. 6.2 inches on non-OLED), but it feels much larger thanks to the thinner bezels. Other noteworthy upgrades are a new and improved kickstand, a hard-wired Ethernet port in the docking station, an exclusive white Switch shell and matching Joy-Cons.

Will there be more Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch OLED?

It’s hard to say. Dell is the only seller so far to have promoted any Switch OLED deals for Black Friday and it’s very unlikely that they’ll be running two separate deals at once. Outside of Black Friday, we haven’t really seen a Nintendo Switch OLED on sale at all unless you count models imported from the UK.

Are you looking for more discounts? Take a look at our guide to the best Black Friday deals and the best Black Friday Nintendo deals.

