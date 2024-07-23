Delta still struggling to recover at Logan Airport 3 days after tech meltdown

Four days after a widespread outage, one of Boston’s major airlines is still struggling to resume full service. FlightAware shows Delta canceled 50 flights — or 27% of its flights — to and from Logan on Monday. Another 80 were delayed. Delta had to cancel 63 flights — 35% of its flights — to and from Boston on Sunday. Both were far more than any other airline. “I’ve been here for almost 13 hours,” said Chris Forsyth, a traveler trying to get to Los Angeles. Some passengers were stuck in long customer service lines trying to rebook. Hundreds of pieces of luggage from canceled flights were piled up in the baggage claim area of ​​Terminal A on Monday. Sarah Martinez, a traveler, was trying to contact the airline for help in multiple ways on Monday. “I’m on hold, on another line, and also in a line trying to cover my bases,” she said. The airline had to cancel nearly 1,400 flights nationwide on Sunday and hundreds more on Monday. Marissa Gomez, from San Francisco, said she and her daughters were forced off their flight Sunday night and are now waiting to be rescheduled for Wednesday. “We’re trying to find a hotel, but the prices are crazy. They’ve doubled since last night,” she said. Delta’s CEO said the CrowdStrike outage affected the airline’s crew tracking tools — which he called “one of Delta’s most critical systems” — and its rebooking system. The airline is offering waivers to affected customers. “No one should be stuck at an airport overnight or on hold for hours waiting to speak to a customer service agent,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “I will ensure that our administration supports Delta passengers by enforcing all passenger protections in place.” Delta released this statement on the issue at 2:30 p.m. Monday: Delta employees worked Monday to get the airline’s complex global operations back on track after a flawed Windows update from cybersecurity vendor CrowdStrike rendered IT systems at companies around the world inoperable. “We have everyone across the company working around the clock to get this process where it needs to be,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a video message to employees Monday. “Continue to take care of our customers and each other in the days ahead.” More than half of Delta’s IT systems worldwide are Windows-based. The CrowdStrike bug required Delta’s IT teams to manually repair and reboot each affected system, with additional time needed for applications to sync and begin communicating with each other. Delta’s crews are fully equipped and ready to serve our customers, but one of Delta’s most critical systems — which ensures all flights have a full crew in the right place at the right time — is extremely complex and requires the most time and manual support to sync. Delta’s teams are working tirelessly to care for customers affected by delays and cancellations, as the airline works to get flight crews and aircraft back on their sites following the disruption. We’re also working to make things right for our customers, starting with these steps: Extending travel relief. Delta has extended its travel relief for all customers booked to fly from July 19 to July 23. The waiver gives customers the ability to make a one-time change to their itinerary. The fare difference will be waived for customers who rebook travel on or before July 28, in the same cabin of service originally booked. Customers are encouraged to manage their travel changes via delta.com or the Fly Delta app. Eligibility for refunds upon request. Customers whose travel is disrupted by a cancelled or significantly delayed flight may choose to cancel their travel and receive an electronic credit for the unflying portion of the trip, or alternatively, they may request a refund at delta.com/refund. Issuance of SkyMiles or a travel voucher in an amount based on the customer’s affected flights. Coverage of eligible expenses resulting from this flight disruption, including meal vouchers, hotel accommodations where available, and ground transportation. Reimbursement of eligible expenses. Customers who incurred hotel, meal, or ground transportation expenses in transit during this operational disruption may submit eligible expenses for reimbursement.* Communicate with customers regarding cancellation and rebooking options. Delta notifies customers of delays and cancellations to their flight itinerary via the Fly Delta app and text messages, and offers rebooking options that can be managed online. While customers can monitor and manage their flight itineraries on Delta.com or the Fly Delta app, these online tools have been overwhelmed with traffic, causing intermittent performance challenges. Delta teams are working to install these tools. Also note that our ability to respond to service messages on social media platforms such as X is limited. *Delta does not reimburse prepaid expenses, including but not limited to hotel reservations at a customer’s destination, vacation experiences, lost wages, concerts, or other tickets.

