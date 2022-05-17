Denounces the Kremlin as “an attempt to isolate us in the world.”

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

⁇ “The President was elected on a clear and ambitious program”Elizabeth Bourne, the new Prime Minister, announces in the presence of a majority of delegates. Follow our lives.

⁇ “In the last 24 hours, 265 militants have surrendered and 51 have taken themselves prisoner, including the wounded.”Says the Russian Ministry of Defense. Follow the situation in our lives.

Cannes Film Festival starts today. The red carpet is spread on the steps of the Palais des Festival. Autograph hunters are in place. Follow us live day and evening.

Elon Musk claims to be taking over the social network For $ 43 billionAccounts less than 5% will not end until guaranteed to be fake.

: “In the last 24 hours, 265 militants have surrendered and 51 have taken themselves prisoner, including the wounded.”, Says the Russian Ministry of Defense. These Ukrainian fighters were stationed on the Azovstel steelwork in Mariupol.

: Maria, a resident of Biscay in southern Ukraine, He describes the torture inflicted on his son by the Russian military : “They shot him twice. One of the bullets went eight millimeters from the heart. And my son died playing. When the Russians left, he started crawling back into the village.”

: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks from Moscow in turn. “NATO expansion to the east will not lead to anything”He says. “It could affect our security.”

: “They are trying to snatch a lot of things from us, but we have everything we need to resist the obstacles.. “

A Kremlin spokesman described the war “Storm” For the Russian economy.

: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov repeats Butza massacre Is a “Fake news”. He reprimands once again a “Bloody Stage” Ukrainians.

After a three-week wait, Elizabeth Bourne was appointed Prime Minister. She dedicated her meeting “For all the little girls” Who did she call “Go to the end [leurs] dreams”. Here it is Five things to know On the head of the new government.

• Grenoble City Hall voted Recognition of Burkina Faso In municipal swimming pools. The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes area announced immediately Stopping its subsidies To the municipality.

Kick-off of the 75th Cannes Film Festival tonight. The red carpet for this anniversary edition should be rolled out at 10:30 p.m.