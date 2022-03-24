Denver Broncos Stadium Seats, Wings Areas Burn In ‘Big Fire’

“A small fire that occurred in a construction area near the East Club Lobby at Empower Field at Mile High has been contained by Denver_Fire. That area of ​​the stadium was quickly evacuated as a precaution and there were no injuries,” Empower Field in Mile High said in a tweet.

The fire department posted several photos on Twitter showing large flames engulfing the seats and thick black smoke in the city’s main stadium. Denver Broncos . Another gray smoke appears as the water hits the fire.

It was a “major fire” that burned what he estimated was at least 1,000 square feet, said Greg Bexley, a spokesman for the Denver Fire Department.

“The sprinklers tried to stop the fire but the firefighters needed to complete the firefighting. Heavy fires and smoke were found upon our arrival,” the Denver Fire Department said in a tweet.