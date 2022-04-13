April 13, 2022

Derek Carr agrees to 3-year, $121.5 million extension with Las Vegas Raiders, source confirms

Joy Love April 13, 2022 2 min read

Las Vegas Quarterback Raiders Derek Carr He agreed to a three-year contract extension worth $121.5 million, a source confirmed to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The source told Fowler that Carr received a no-trade clause as part of the deal.

The deal, first reported on Wednesday by the NFL Network, keeps Carr under contract with the Raiders through the 2025 season.

Carr, 31, is entering the final year of his current contract with the Raiders and will make just under $19.8 million in base salary in 2022. The Pro Bowler has spent three times his full eight-year career with the Raiders after being drafted by them into The second round in 2014.

Carr’s career run up 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2021 saw the Raiders reach a record 10-7 Asian playoffs – their second post-season appearance since 2002 – despite a turbulent season marked by resignation Coach John Gruden and the goalkeeper’s arrest Henry Ruggs III.

Carr is the Raiders’ all-time leader in passing yards (31,700) and touchdown passes (193).

Carr’s extension is the latest move in a busy season for the Raiders, who are seeking a post-season return in 2022 despite playing in surprisingly competitive West Asian football.

Raiders’ offseason marquee move was to sign Davant Adams – Teammate of Carr’s Fresno State – for a record deal after getting his star receiver in a deal with the Green Bay Packers. Las Vegas also signed rim climber Chandler Jones To enhance the scrolling dash.

Carr is the longest-serving midfielder in the West Asian region, who also boasts the 2018 Player of the Year Patrick Mahomes In Kansas City, the star of the third year Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers and the New Arrival Russell Wilson in Denver.

