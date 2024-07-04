Lighting/Global

So, surprise, surprise, but the Minions are the princes of Independence Day.

Lighting/Global I am despicable 4 The film is projected to make $28 million on Wednesday, excluding Tuesday’s previews (which were not held), a tally high enough to take the film to an estimated $120 million over its first five days through Sunday. That’s where the tracking put it, a figure that underscores the continued bullish nature of the current box office as action films crowd the schedule in the wake of the twin Hollywood strikes. I am despicable 4 It is worth up to $70 million.

Rotten Tomatoes critics don’t like it. I am despicable 4 At 53% corrupt, which is less than following. Fortunately for Illumination and Universal, those audience reviews haven’t stopped them from turning the franchise into a multi-billion dollar phenomenon. The proof? The fourth film from director Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage has an 89% rewatch rate.

RELATED: The 20 Best Summer Movies Available to Stream on Max, Prime Video, Disney+, and More

I am despicable 4 The film will also open in 52 markets outside the U.S. this week, including Mexico, Spain and Brazil. It has already banked about $25 million at the international box office, and its global total is expected to reach about $200 million by Sunday.

the fourth Im the bastard Gru, Lucy, Margot, Edith and Agnes find themselves welcoming a new member of the family, Gru Junior, who is intent on angering his father. Gru also faces a new enemy in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to flee.

the Im the bastard And following The ongoing series has grossed $4.67 billion worldwide. The highest-grossing title in the series is 2015’s The Last Jedi. following With $1.1 billion.