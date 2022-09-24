Despite a flood of Western criticism, Russia is holding its annexation referendum in Ukraine

On September 23, 2022, in Sevastopol, Crimea, people from the Luhansk and Donetsk regions voted during a referendum to join the regions with Russia. PA

Residents of separatist Ukrainian regions or under Russian occupation vote inside the structure on Saturday, September 24, seven months after Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine. Affiliate polls. Polls will remain open until Tuesday, Friday. The referendums, rejected in advance by Kyiv and its Western allies, are being organized in Russian-occupied regions of the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk (east) and Kherson and Zaporizhia (south).

In his daily address to the nation on Friday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the rest of the world to condemn the proposals. “The world will respond to fake polls with tremendous precision” And they are “Unreservedly Condemned”, he promised. In his echo, US President Joe Biden warned Russia that the US would “Work with [leurs] Allies and partners to take swift and severe additional economic measures against Russia” If it annexes territories in Ukraine.

“Russia’s referendum is a sham, a pretext to try to annex parts of Ukraine by force”Condemnation, in a press release, Mr. “We know these polls will be manipulated.”White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Demonstrations were held in Russia in support of the vote

In a joint statement, the G7 countries — Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom — “All countries should unequivocally reject these fictitious referendums”of “Simulacra” WHO “of no legal effect or legality”. Without going so far as to condemn the polls, China, Moscow’s closest ally, nevertheless began to criticize, calling for respect. “Territorial Integrity of All Nations”.

Hundreds of polling stations are set to open in four regions, while others allow people displaced in Russia to vote. “We hope that after the referendum, they will stop bombing us and we will have peace and order.”Agence France-Presse (AFP) Vladimir Sotov told Agence France-Presse (AFP) from the Luhansk region who came to vote at the Donetsk delegation in Moscow.

On September 23, 2022, a rally was held in St. Petersburg, Russia, in support of annexation referendums in the Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine. OLGA MALTSEVA / AFP

In the Russian capital, but also in St. Petersburg and other cities, authorities organized demonstrations in support of the vote with numerous flags and slogans. “This referendum is a step towards this peace”Viktor Sovorov, 40, threw a stone from Red Square at a Moscow rally.

In Ukraine, in Shevchenko, Ukrainian official Andriï Kanachevitch himself protested the elections to AFP. “illegal”. “Frankly, it’s bullshit.”He complains. “The annexation of territories belonging to one State by another as a result of the threat or use of force is a violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law.”United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned.

Almost 450 bodies were exhumed at Izioum

The United Nations Commission of Inquiry has also agreed to this “War crimes committed in Ukraine”It specifically mentions Russian bombing of civilian areas, executions, torture, ill-treatment and sexual violence.

At the same time, Ukrainian authorities announced that they had exhumed 447 bodies from a mass grave in Isium, a town retaken from the Russians in the northeast, including 425 civilians – including 5 children – and 22 soldiers. Ukrainians.

said the governor of the Kharkiv region, Ole Sinehobov “Most show signs of violent death and thirty signs of torture”Bound hands, broken limbs or “mutilated genitalia”. Moscow denies committing these crimes and finds the tombs at Isium a “lie”.