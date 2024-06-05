Destiny 2 developer Bungie is “truly sorry” about the launch issues for the final skin

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has issued an apology to disgruntled fans who struggled to play The Final Shape expansion at launch.

The final form launched on June 4 and Destiny 2 quickly experienced major server issues that prevented players from making progress through the highly anticipated campaign. Many reported being kicked out of campaign levels, missing crucial scenes and losing progress. Bungie has been tweeting progress updates as it worked to mitigate the issues, but for many players tonight was a write-off.

On Steam, the user review rating for The Final Shape was, as expected, “mostly negative.” “Best $40 I’ve ever spent and the best 2 hours of my life… My favorite part was when Cayde said ‘Destiny 2 servers are unavailable.’ Dismiss this message to try again,” one comment said. “Today is a good day to collect all error codes if you haven’t got them all yet,” another message read.

Destiny 2: Final Form screenshots

Now, I have Bungie chirp To address various problems. “Hey everyone, if connectivity issues prevented you from playing or enjoying The Final Shape today, we want to apologize,” the Sony-owned studio said. “We are working hard to try to resolve each of these issues as quickly as possible, and many of the connectivity issues that occurred this morning have already been fixed.”

Bungie has implemented a number of reboots in an attempt to address bugs that caused players to be kicked from activities, which it said “remains the highest priority issue to resolve.” Bungie advised those who missed a cutscene to replay the mission by accessing the Replayable Missions node in the middle of the Pale Heart map. There are scenes at the end of Mission 1, 4, 5, 6 and 7.

“We built The Final Shape to be an exciting, rewarding, story-driven adventure for everyone to enjoy,” Bungie continued. “We are truly sorry if connectivity issues and instability are hindering this experience, and we promise to continue working until these issues are resolved.”

It’s a rocky start for The Final Shape, which seems to have reignited interest in the long-running shooter. Destiny 2 Steam’s concurrent player count has reached 315,285, high enough to make it the top five most played games on Valve’s platform. Microsoft and Sony do not provide player numbers for Xbox and PlayStation.

The final format concludes Destiny’s overarching story by placing the player inside the Traveler facing off against the mysterious Witness. It’s the culmination of ten years of often puzzling Destiny storytelling, and it’s left fans wondering what’s next. Some speculate that Bungie has Destiny 3 up its sleeve.

