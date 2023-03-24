Destiny 2 Got a bunch of hotfixes since lightfall The expansion began several weeks ago, But nothing like yesterday’s update. A fix not mentioned in the patch notes secretly changed the newer Warlock’s armor in the game to make it look less like a vagina.

Hate league is an item in class falls out of Destiny 2New Root of Nightmares raid which went live on March 10 and centers on Nezarec, an old disciple of the game’s arch-antagonist, The Witness. Until Thursday, it would have been mistaken for an alien flesh light, mostly because of a small horizontal slit across the front of it.

It kind of looks like an eyeball, maybe, not really. Its resemblance to the vulva was particularly noticeable when certain shading was applied. Players suggested all kinds of names for it — Witnussy, Nezussy, Nezzylight — but “Bondussy” was the name that stuck.

like It was first reported by ForbesPaul TassiBungie has now stepped in to take the cornea down the notch. This week’s hotfix addressed a number of bugs. The biggest change from the patch notes was a fix for the infamous Thresher warplanes that were killing players all over the solar system. Not quite mentioned is the fact that the Reformation also removed the Bondosian fissure to make it look less suggestive. It’s kind of now just a giant space pearl.

Hidden content changes and visual tweaks like this are rare, in part because Destiny 2 Society is very sensitive to every little twist in the world of science fiction. bungee He removed a piece of armor back in 2017 Because it had an alt-right symbol of Nazi origins. Bondosi wasn’t hate speech, though it clearly runs counter to Bungie’s broader artistic intentions for raid shield. Or maybe the studio just didn’t like the “Bondussy” moniker.