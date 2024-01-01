Destiny 2's 'New Age' secrets are heading to 2024

Benjy

Well, it's January 1, 2024, and I'd be remiss if I didn't write a Destiny 2 article on day one here, of course. Not necessarily a year full of complaints, but a year looking forward to the next strange year.

I think there are a number of open questions about all the content that will be released this year as the ten year “era” of Destiny 2 comes to an end and another era is supposed to begin. Kind of. We believe. But there is a lot that we don't know and are waiting to discover.

So, there are some questions I have about 2024, and some I imagine others will share. I'll try to go in chronological order here.

What is a mid-season “delay content”? – Since the final form delay happened relatively late, Bungie has no chance of building something as strong as the 30th anniversary content we got last time, something I think had a lot of cool weapons and great activity in Dares of Eternity. but now? We're getting something called “Into the Light” which will be released in April and run for a couple of months until the final form releases until June. One thing we do know about it is that it is also intended to attract new players who want to join before the latest expansion, which I believe is an existing group.

But we have no indication what type of content that will be, other than something that happens over a period of time, indicating dips at a reset rather than indicating something as big as day 30. It is currently unclear whether it will be free or paid. A free version would make sense if it was less than the last content drop, and players were angry about being milked for money. Payment would make sense because Bungie… needs money. Delaying a season is a financial loss because you're not selling the season itself or its battle pass, a brand new list of Eververse items, or anything like that. So, I wouldn't be shocked if it cost something, even if everyone was angry.

How do we actually end the witness/traveller battle? – This is more of a mechanical question than a story question. Bungie always has a little problem when planning its stories and raids. It seems pretty obvious that The Witness will be the raid boss, yet Bungie will often do something where they say, Savathun is the campaign boss, and then someone we didn't expect like Rhulk is the dungeon boss. But it seems we no longer have secret villains.

The running theory, which Bungie has hinted at, is that while we'll encounter The Witness in the raid, that's what happens after A raid is a type of large-scale activity that all players can participate in that can end The Witness for good. We don't know exactly what this means, and some people are dreaming of some sort of final 12-person wild activity, but I understand why they would want to fight more than 20-25% of the people who attacked to get experience.

How will these “episodes” go? – We're heading into uncharted territory as Bungie debuts what it believes is a change to the seasonal model that players claim they're tired of. Episodes are larger stories that are not directly connected to each other, and can be played in any order. There's one of Scorn, Hive, and Vex that comes after The Final Shape, and it's supposed to be a kind of “traces” exploration of what happens to those groups that largely serve as Witnesses after they disappear. And, you know, I'm not sure the traveler is going to stay here either, so we kind of have to deal with that.

While the episodes are supposed to be more thematic than the seasons, because they're longer and are supposed to contain more things like full scenes, it remains to be seen how big they will be. Part of Destiny 2's problem was the need for suppression Lots of content On a quarterly basis, even if the episodes are larger, it is entirely possible for the total content and development work in three episodes to be less than four seasons. This may just need to be how things go forward, given the situation at Bungie.

Will Bungie continue to do annual expansions? – This is something Bungie said nothing on. While the episodes have been announced, and Bungie has talked about a “new saga” following the end of Light and Darkness in Destiny 2, they have not announced a new expansion for 2025, leading many to question whether they are continuing with it at all.

My answer is yes, they are. They pretty much have to do that. The reason they haven't announced it is because they don't want to take the focus away from the final look at all, because they really, really need everyone to pre-order instead of getting distracted by what's coming next. And I say they are Owns Because if you stop selling the annual expansions and their $100 annual bundles, your revenue will go down, which is something they obviously can't afford because they won't get out of Marathon by then, most likely, to start making a profit. So, yes, I think Bungie will continue to make expansions, though I'm very curious as to whether they will serve as any kind of true reset of the game to finally allow new players to jump in without feeling completely lost. I have my doubts.

More to come, but this is what I have for now.

