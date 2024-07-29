July 29, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Detroit Tigers trade Carson Kelly to Texas Rangers

Detroit Tigers trade Carson Kelly to Texas Rangers

Joy Love July 29, 2024 3 min read

The Detroit Tigers have traded quarterback Carson Kelly to the Texas Rangers on Sunday night in exchange for two minor league players, according to multiple sources familiar with the agreement.

Kelly is batting .240 with seven home runs, 17 walks and 40 strikeouts in 60 games in his ninth MLB season. The 30-year-old is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season, so he’s on a two-month contract with the Rangers.

In return, the Tigers got the catcher. Liam Hicks And the right hand Tyler OwensAccording to a source, Owens is the best of the bunch and is expected to be a solid backup in the major leagues, with great potential for advancement.

More about it:How Midfielder Carson Kelly Went From Undrafted Player To Trusted Player In One Year

Detroit Tigers' Carson Kelly (15) stands on the field during the first round against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Now that Kelly has been traded, the Tigers will upgrade their catcher. Dillon Dengler According to multiple sources, the 25-year-old, who was selected No. 38 in the 2020 draft, is hitting .308 with 17 home runs, 30 walks and 61 strikeouts in 71 games at Triple-A Toledo.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Rafael Nadal wins Olympic singles tennis title, sets up Novak Djokovic next round
5 min read

Rafael Nadal wins Olympic singles tennis title, sets up Novak Djokovic next round

July 28, 2024 Joy Love
Packers quarterback signs record-tying contract extension
2 min read

Packers quarterback signs record-tying contract extension

July 28, 2024 Joy Love
How many medals did Team USA win? – NBC New York
3 min read

How many medals did Team USA win? – NBC New York

July 28, 2024 Joy Love

You may have missed

Marvel fans condemn ‘desperate’ Doctor Doom news as Robert Downey Jr. returns in Avengers
3 min read

Marvel fans condemn ‘desperate’ Doctor Doom news as Robert Downey Jr. returns in Avengers

July 29, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
New Study Challenges Mantle Oxidation Theory
6 min read

New Study Challenges Mantle Oxidation Theory

July 29, 2024 Cheryl Riley
Google’s New Nest Thermostat Features Improved UI and ‘Borderless’ Display
2 min read

Google’s New Nest Thermostat Features Improved UI and ‘Borderless’ Display

July 29, 2024 Len Houle
Fiber optic communications networks are being sabotaged – DW – 07/29/2024
1 min read

Fiber optic communications networks are being sabotaged – DW – 07/29/2024

July 29, 2024 Frank Tomlinson