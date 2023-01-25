Developer Direct – How and when to watch the Xbox & Bethesda show

Somehow, we’re already nearing the end of January 2023, which means it’s almost time for Xbox and Bethesda’s Developer Direct — here’s how and when to watch the show.

The Developer Direct on Xbox and Bethesda is set to take place tomorrow, January 25th, at 12PM PT / 3PM ET / 8PM GMT, and promises to give us a good look at some of the key stuff. Xbox Game Studios working on it. We can watch the show on the Xbox YouTube channel embedded below, Xbox Twitch channel and Bethesda YouTube channel And Twitch channel.

Xbox and Bethesda’s Developer Direct takes place on January 25th

So, in terms of what we’ll and won’t see: The Xbox team has been careful to set expectations and has already explicitly stated that Starfield won’t be in tomorrow’s show, as it will have its own show coming up. However, we will see a new gameplay for Redfall With details on single player and multiplayer, combat, customization, open world, and more, as well as a look at the multiplayer PvP aspect. Minecraft Legendsalong with new in-game actions and details for Forza Motorsportrevealing a new chapter update and a new feature for The Elder Scrolls Online. Xbox and Bethesda’s Developer Direct will also follow the full Elder Scrolls Online chapter reveal event with more details.

our poll asks What you’re most interested in seeing at the Developer Direct Showcase Show that most of you are particularly looking forward to the appearance of Redfall; While we wait for the show, why not check out everything we know on Luke’s Redfall round-up. Interestingly, the second most popular choice in the survey is “none of the above.” The Xbox team has been somewhat reticent about its upcoming big games, and it seems some fans aren’t too fond of the event’s lineup.

what do you think? Will you wait to watch the show with us? Let us know in the comments.