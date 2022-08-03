Diablo Immortal player spends $100k on the game, and now he can’t find anyone suitable to match with him

Update 03/08/22: Blizzard responded to a Diablo Immortal player who found himself unable to enter the battlefields after he bombed an eye watering $100,000 in the game.

in a new video, jtisallbusiness He revealed that the developer will release a fix for this issue.

“I was called by Blizzard,” Gettsall Business said, before mentioning that a representative for Blizzard told them the company had “agreed to a fix” that would be implemented in “the coming days.”

“[I] I can’t wait to see how the new system works. We hope it will be better designed.”

Jtisallbusiness acknowledged that interest from the media and the gaming community about his Diablo Immortal spending helped resolve the situation.

“[I] I really hope Blizzard thinks of a better way for players to communicate about this game,” jtitsallbusiness said. When you invest a lot of money in a game, [or] Even if you’re not investing a lot of money… you have to have some kind of customer service to be able to talk about something.”

For those interested, here’s the timeless Diablo figure from the Gitsale Business.



Money well spent? (via jtisallbusiness/youtube)

The original story continues below.

Original story 08/01/22: Diablo Immortal player has splashed a huge amount of money on his character in the new divisive game Blizzard.

However, as a result, their matchmaking record is now “too high” to the point where they “can’t actually have a battlefield”.

Evil is everywhere in the Diablo Immortal launch trailer.

Content Creator jtisallbusiness He is now discussing trying to get their money back – which they claim is “about $100,000” – from Blizzard.

In a video, the operator admitted that he was considering calling in lawyers to help with their rather unique situation.

“I can’t do the things I spent money on this character to do, and I don’t have a time frame for when things will actually get fixed, or even see if things will be fixed because I’m the only player in the whole world with this problem.”

Jtisallbusiness reported that they had previously tried to contact Blizzard directly through forums and Twitter about their predicament. The response they received from the company stated that they were “aware of the problem”. However, nothing has changed for jtisallbusiness since then.

Last month, Blizzard President Mike Ybarra Defend the controversial microtransactions found in Diablo Immortal.

At this time, Ybarra stated that the “vast majority” of players do not spend any money within the game.

“The philosophy has always been to drive with great gameplay and make sure hundreds of millions of people can take on the entire campaign at no cost. With that in mind, I feel really good about it as an introduction to Diablo,” he said.

Meanwhile, game developers currently Fighting an XP bug that allegedly cost players “millions” of lost experience points.