July 21: The Diamondbacks announce their roster of moves to the roster, with Keuchel assigning the task. Its active place in the list will go to the right side Ian Kennedy, who was returned from the list of infected for 15 days. With the open spot on the 40-man list, right JB Bukauskas He was returned from 60 Days IL and his option to Triple-A.

July 20: Designated Left-hand Veteran Diamondbacks Dallas Keuchel To set, ESPN’s Jeff Bassan reports (Via Twitter). The team has not officially announced the move yet.

It’s the second DFA of the season for Keuchel, who was lost to the White Sox earlier this year while playing the third and final season of a three-year, $55.5 million contract. The former AL Cy Young winner posted an original 1.99 ERA in 11 starts with ChiSox during the shortened 2020 season, but posted a lackluster 5.28 ERA in 30 starts a year ago before dropping again in 2022.

Keuchel was rocked for a 7.88 ERA with the Sox, scoring only 32 runs despite making eight starts. The D-backs brought him in on a minor league deal after he cleared concessions and became a free agent, hoping that a reunion with former Astros pitch coach Brent Strom — now the pitch coach in Arizona — might help Keuchel build on some of his previous success. However, this has not been proven. Keuchel struggled noticeably more with the Snakes, hitting 22 (20-earned) runs in just 18 2/3 frames before today’s DFA.

To Keuchel’s credit, he has published significantly improved strike and walking rates in Arizona. Posting identical 12.2% strike rates and Chicago walk rates—both among the worst in the league for starters—he posted a 20.2% strike rate versus a 7.9% walk rate with quarterback D. The strike rate is still below average, but the Walking that’s solid, and Keuchel can still get players to the ground at an above-average rate (albeit not close to his peak rate when he was always among the league leaders).

It remains to be seen if that will be enough for another club to take a look. Keuchel will be put into waivers within the week and will definitely be freed a second time and become a free agent again. He will likely accept a minor league deal wherever he goes next.