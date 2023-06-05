Did the Barbie movie really cause a worldwide hit with pink paint? : NPR

Switch caption Warner Bros. Entertainment Warner Bros. Entertainment

As any Barbie fan knows, life in plastic is great — and pretty rosy, too.

So much so that the makers of the highly anticipated action movie say they wiped out the company’s entire global supply with one shade of it.

“The world is out of pink,” production designer Sarah Greenwood said. architectural digest early last week.

She built the vast, pink-tinted Barbie Land – at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England – has caused an international run on the fluorescent shade of Roscoe’s paint.

Roscoe is known for Supplying the entertainment industry with products such as scenic paints, color filters, and other equipment, including some tints specially formulated for the screen.

She now paints a fuller picture of Greenwood’s comments.

Lauren Braud, Roscoe’s vice president of global marketing, told L.L.C Los Angeles Times Friday said “they used as much paint as we had” – but it was in short supply to start with while the film is in production in 2022.

She said the company is still dealing with supply chain issues related to the pandemic and recovering from the 2021 Texas freeze that damaged critical raw materials.

The freeze affected millions of gallons of inventory, as well as the equipment needed to replenish it, Henry Quinn, national sales manager for Roscoe’s Live Entertainment division, he said in an interview in 2022 with the Famous Artists Guild.

However, Proud, the company’s vice president, said Rosco did its best to make it happen.

“There was this lack, and then we gave them everything we could — I don’t know they can claim credit,” Proud said, before admitting, “They just cleaned us off the paint.”

And there is no doubt where all this went.

Main movie trailer Reveal a larger-to-life version of Barbie’s famous three-story dream house (complete with walk-in closet and kidney-shaped pool with a carousel slide), a Corvette convertible and a perfect beach town of cul-de-sacs and storefronts–all bright pink.

Director Greta Gerwig aimed for an “authentic artificiality” in all aspects of the set architectural digest that “keeping ‘the kid’ was paramount.”

“I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be a tad bit too much,” she said.

Viewers will soon be able to see the movie for themselves when it’s marketed for Barbie Lovers and haters Both – hits theaters July 21st.