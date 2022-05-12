Diddy asked Travis Scott to perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Travis Scott will be giving his first televised show since the Astroworld tragedy in November at the Billboard Music Awards, and it looks like Diddy was doing it.

Diddy (born Sean Combs) hosts the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which air Sunday, May 15 on NBC, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Shortly after the announcement of Scott’s performance on Monday, Diddy, 52, took to Instagram with a video revealing that he had “requested” Scott’s performance.

“Hey, what’s up, happy Monday to all of you. I have some great breaking news, just that. For the Billboard Music Awards, I applied, requested, and said my brother Travis Scott should perform,” Didi began.

NBC said yes. So it’s going down. Travis Scott will present the show. Yeah. Let’s go. Didi said this is love.

He also talked about insisting on Scott’s performance during an interview with Black News RevolutionWhere he stressed that Scott should be forgiven.

There will be no cancellation on my watch. Love is about tolerance… which is why it was so important to me to perform Travis Scott. “It’s going to be a great night,” he said.

While Scott’s Billboard Music Awards appearance will be his first televised performance since the Astroworld tragedy, he returned to performing over the weekend.

He performed alongside rapper Migos Quavo on the weekend of the Miami Grand Prix at E11Even Miami.

He also performed at a special event outside Coachella last month.

Scott has kept a relatively low profile since his November 5 performance at Astroworld in his hometown of Houston that turned out to be a killer.

A large crowd at NRG Park in Houston resulted in eight deaths that night, and two more deaths in the hospital days later.

The cause of death for all 10 individuals was listed as symptomatic compressive asphyxia.

Twenty-five people have been hospitalized with early reports claiming as many as 300 injured, although new court filings claim nearly 5,000 people were actually injured.

Lawyers serving as the plaintiffs’ board submitted documents to the court claiming that there were in fact 732 claims for, “injuries requiring extensive medical treatment,” as well as “1,649 restricted to less extensive treatment, and 2,540 claims for injuries whose seriousness is still under review, That is more than 4900 injuries.