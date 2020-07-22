Digital conference and awards announced for blueberry business | 2020-07-22

FOLSOM, CALIF. – The US Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) and the North American Blueberry Council (NABC) have announced the initially ever digital blueberry industry party, the NABC/USHBC Virtual Convention and Expo, scheduled from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

The party will showcase blueberry field leaders and obtain the most significant men and women in organization, tech, genetics, innovation and much more. 4 days of unique committee conferences will be accompanied by marketplace showcases, interactive schooling and entertaining things to do for everyone who wants to understand additional about the most pressing and significant blueberry subjects.

Registration for the occasion is free in this article.

The USHBC has also announced its 20th Anniversary Award System. The application will acknowledge the leaders of the blueberry industry throughout every backlink in the blueberry provide chain. Growers, importers, exporters, packers/shippers, marketers and other blueberry market stakeholders are qualified to win in one particular of numerous classes:

Grower Innovation

Advertising and marketing & Promotions

Foodservice

Merchandising/Retail

The sort to enter can be found right here. The award winners will be introduced at the virtual convention and expo.