Dillon’s double murder: Suspect 29-year-old Saint-Lucian

The District Collector and Police Department have confirmed the arrest of the suspected killer of Dhillon. Two weeks ago, this 29-year-old Saint-Lucien allegedly shot two people dead and wounded three others in Fort-de-France.

“The defendant, who is currently in police custody, is a citizen of Saint Lucia born in 1994.”State Attorney Clarice Daron said during a press conference on Wednesday, June 28.

The individual is believed to be guilty of a double murder on June 15 in Dhillon, a popular district in Fort-de-France. That day, two people were shot dead on the terrace of the Leona Gabriel snack bar. Three others were injured. Now they have crossed the danger stage.

The two deceased, aged 28 and 43, were known to the police. One of them is a brother Ronaldo Saint-Philip was nicknamed “The American”.Died in 2015 Paparazzi shooting.

Prosecutor and police during press conference.

•

©Stéphane Petit-Frère



Twelve days after the events, on Tuesday afternoon, June 27, a raid by a unit of the Judicial Police and investigators of the Special Investigation Unit managed to arrest the suspect on rue du Père Delawarde in Fort-de-France.

The operation lasted “a few hours” and mobilized “twenty-five people” On the part of the police, according to the Director of the Regional Service of the Judicial Police (STPJ) Anne Letandek, who attended the press conference.

“Until June 20, the Special Intermediate Jurisdiction (JIRS) was seized The suspect is being prosecuted for murder in an organized gang and faces up to life in prison.”The public prosecutor added.

As to the course of this prime suspect and the reasons for his actions, Clarice Daron does not want to add anything. According to her, “It is too late to release other details of the investigation.” But “Our fellow citizens must be committed to the real work being done by our services.”.

It should be remembered that since the beginning of 2023 sixteen people have been killed in Martinique, including twelve by gun. On the island, the homicide rate is six times the national average.