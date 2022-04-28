Direct “a war nonsense in the 21st century,” says Antonio Guterres when he arrives in Borodianka, near Cue.

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visits Bautista in Ukraine and calls on Russia “Agree to cooperate” With the International Criminal Court’s inquiry into possible war crimes in Ukraine. “KWhen I look at this horrible site, I see how important full investigation and accountability are. “

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Russia’s war in Borodianka, a suburb of Quito. “An absurdity in the 21st century “. He later joined Bautista, who is scheduled to meet with President Volodymyr Zhelensky in the afternoon. Follow our lives.

The (possibly) last cabinet meeting of the current government takes place this morning. When Jean Costex was at the start, with Satisfaction of his teamEmmanuel Macron promised yesterday that he is his future prime minister “Someone who deals with social issues, environmental issues and the question of production”.

The Left is in talks to reach an agreement on the legislative elections. While the PS and the “rebels” welcomed the first advances, the PCF became impatient. Follow our lives.

Has a new girlfriend Filed a rape complaint Against former TF1 JT presenter Patrick Poivre d’Arvor. He declared himself Defamation case against 16 out of 20 women Who testified against him.

: “A war in the 21st century is nonsense. No war in the 21st century is acceptable.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke from Borodianka, a suburb of Que. He joined Botswana, another city where the Ukrainians accuse the Russians of committing a number of war crimes.(SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP)

: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Borodianka, one of the cities on the outskirts of Kiev, in March, which Ukrainians accuse of abusing the Russians when they invaded their territory. He will then travel to Botswana to meet with President Volodymyr Zhelensky in the afternoon. (Andre Louise Alves / Anatolian Agency / AFP)

: Is there danger “The third gWorld War “As the Russian Foreign Minister said? “We are still in the rhetoric of intimidation.”His French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian is rated 2 in France. “We are not at war with Russia. We are not at war with Russia.”

: More than 100,000 Ukrainians fleeing Donbass or Mariupol have taken refuge in Dinibro in central Ukraine. They survive with the help of food and still hope to be able to return home. Report. (Fastin Calmel / Radio France)

: They are not afraid of the word. Canadian lawmakers passed a motion of protest yesterday “Genocide against the Ukrainian people” Recognizing the existence of Russia led “Clear and abundant evidence of legitimate and serious war crimes and crimes against humanity”.