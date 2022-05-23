Direct Russian offensive: “Ukraine has set a historic example, thanks to its courage”, Judge Zhelensky

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the “courage” of Ukrainian children in a letter to them. The Independent. The head of government initially said it was “sad” not to see young people on the streets and in parks in Que. He visited the capital last month. “Every day, Ukrainian children are taught to be strong and dignified, to raise their heads even in the most difficult times. I can not think of a better role model for children and adults everywhere,” he said.