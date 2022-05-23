Direct Russian offensive: “Ukraine has set a historic example, thanks to its courage”, Judge Zhelensky

12:12
232 children were killed
The Ukrainian state prosecutor says 232 children have been killed and 431 children injured or wounded since the conflict began in Ukraine. Most children are affected, especially in the Donetsk region (145), kyiv region (116) or Kharkiv region. On May 21, a 7-year-old girl was injured in a Russian shelling attack on the village of Molodetske in the Kherson region. Russian shelling and attacks on Ukrainian cities, towns and villages damaged 1,837 educational institutions. 172 of them are completely extinct.
11:39
“Maximum sanctions against Russia”
Volodymyr Zelensky told the Davos forum that “if the world had not acted precautionarily, there would have been no war.” The head of state continues to stress the need to place “maximum sanctions against Russia.” “We need $ 5 billion to fight it over the next few months,” he said.
11:30
Zhelensky speaks at the Davos Forum
“Russia has become a state of war crimes,” says the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zhelensky At the Davos Economic Forum. “We have set a historic example by our courage. We do not listen to those who say we will not be patient, ”he said.
10:59
EU fiscal rules are still suspended until 2023
Budget rules imposed on EU countries – not used since March 2020 – Suspended in 2023 due to economic shock War in Ukraine, Reports the European Commission. “Increased uncertainty in the midst of the war in Ukraine and the risk of significant recession from an economic point of view, unprecedented rise in energy prices and the current supply chain guarantees the extension of this suspension.” , European executive explains.
10:50
What is the situation for the future?
How does conflict develop? For Bernard Gutta, an expert on MEP and geopolitics, three scenarios are on the table: either “Putin wins more than 3 square centimeters and declares a major victory” or “a kind of coup in Moscow.” The other possibility is still “pulling the war”, the deputy continues. “After three months of war, the world’s largest country (…) was only able to occupy the border with Ukraine,” he added.
10:31
Tolkien sells its operations in Russia
Tolkien, an EDF subsidiary specializing in energy services, announces that it will sell all of its operations in Russia to local authorities.
“Currently in Russia since 2016, Tolkien has carried out a limited operation there, with annual revenues of less than மில்லியன் 5 million,” the company said in a statement.
10:00
Attack on health groups in Ukraine
The World Health Organization (WHO) lists a total of 248 attacks on health services in Ukraine, listing the latest “about thirty” in the country. The organization has condemned the attacks, which have killed 75 people and wounded 59 others since February 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine.
09:37
A train to evacuate residents of Donetsk
The Ukrainian governor of the city of Luhansk, Sergei Haidai, in a telegram, mentions that the train will depart this Monday from 4:30 pm local time (i.e. until 3:30 pm in Paris). Pokrovsk city DonetskBesides Lviv, it is located in the west of the country.
09:10
Still returning to the country
According to the governor City of Liv, Maksym Kozytskyi, the number of people returning to Ukraine in the last 24 hours and more important than the departure. The local select officer reports 32,000 departures and 44,000 returns during his daily renewal.
08:42
An apocalyptic landscape in Mariupol
Mariupol Martyr City, Recently captured by the Russian army, Provided a devastating landscape with the corpses of burned buildings in several neighborhoods. The three-month fighting sent hundreds of thousands of people by plane and left an unknown but undoubtedly enormous number of dead in this port city of more than half a million people before the war.
08:14
Biden says Russia must pay a ‘long-term’ price
According to US President Joe Biden, Russia must pay a “long-term” price for its occupation of Ukraine. “This is not just about Ukraine,” the Tokyo-based head of state insisted. Because, “If the sanctions are not maintained in many respects, what signal will be sent to China about the cost of trying to seize Taiwan by force?” He wondered.
07:57
New Zealand is to provide military assistance to Ukraine
Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacintha Artern Announces that its country will send about 30 soldiers to the United Kingdom to train Ukrainian soldiers, especially to assist in the use of L119 light guns. “Throughout Russia’s attack on Ukraine, we were very clear that such a blatant attack on innocent lives and the sovereignty of another country was a mistake,” he stressed.
07:32
Boris Johnson pays tribute to the “courage” of Ukrainian children
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the “courage” of Ukrainian children in a letter to them. The Independent. The head of government initially said it was “sad” not to see young people on the streets and in parks in Que. He visited the capital last month. “Every day, Ukrainian children are taught to be strong and dignified, to raise their heads even in the most difficult times. I can not think of a better role model for children and adults everywhere,” he said.
07:16
Southern Ukraine in view?
Russia’s forces are preparing to continue their offensive in southern Ukraine, according to the cited War Research Agency. Kiev Freedom. According to kyiv, enemy troops are strengthening their air defenses in the region, creating secondary defense lines and preparing for new attacks.
06:59
The expected verdict in the first war crimes trial
In Kiev, judgment First war crimes trial Must be returned by Monday. A 21-year-old Russian soldier is accused of killing a 62-year-old citizen who was pushing his bike over the phone. During interrogation last week, Vadim Sichimarine said he was “truly sorry” and “apologized” to the victim’s widow, justifying his action by “orders” obtained at the time. The prosecutor demanded a life sentence.
06:48
A mayor, founded by Moscow, was injured in an explosion in Enercode
The mayor of the southern Ukrainian city of Enkorod, founded by Moscow, who runs the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, was injured in the blast, a Ukrainian official said.
Andrei Shevchik was appointed mayor after Russian troops seized control of the city Zaporizhia Atomic Power Station Located in its territory. Dmitro Orlov, elected mayor of Enercode, notes that he and his bodyguards were hospitalized with “injuries of varying severity.” The circumstances of the explosion need to be further clarified.
06:20
More than 100 million people are displaced worldwide
“100 million is startling, anxious and sober. This is a number that will never be reached. ” High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grande said.
06:16
In the fire “around the clock” from Chevroletonetsk Moscow
The situation is becoming “increasingly difficult” for Ukrainians in Donbass. “All Russian forces are concentrated in the Lukansk and Donetsk regions,” according to Sergei Keidan, governor of the Lukansk region. As well as the weapon. Its main point Battle of Donbass, Subject to fire “24 hours” from Moscow in the Lvovsk region, the governor was outraged. “They use burnt earth tricks, they deliberately destroy the city,” aerial bombardment, multiple rocket launchers, motors or tanks firing on buildings, he added.
05:51
good morning !
Welcome to this live. Here you can follow the progress and consequences of the 89th day of the Russian invasion.
