Direct – Ukrainian army claims to have taken more than 400 km² in Kherson region in less than a week

As humanitarian crises mount, Europeans must “learn lessons” from displaced Ukrainians to open their doors to other refugees, the UN said. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi stressed in an interview with AFP.

“Don’t forget the others!” He appealed to the Italian diplomat on Wednesday in Paris, where he was received at the Elysee Palace by Emmanuel Macron the day before.

“Not to say that Ukrainians should be given less. Everyone understands why they are fleeing. But other refugees are also fleeing bombs. The terror they experience, the suffering war inflicts on civilians, the human rights violations have the same impact. Ukraine, Syria, Yemen or elsewhere,” He said.