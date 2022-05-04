Direct – War in Ukraine: Brussels proposes gradual European embargo on Russian oil

Russia denies territory to Japanese PM
More than 60 Japanese officials, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, are concerned about retaliation for Japan’s sanctions against Moscow for its attack on Ukraine.
A statement from Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that the decision to “permanently ban” 63 Japanese nationals from entering Russia was aimed at accusing Kishida’s government of launching an “unprecedented anti-Russian campaign.”
Ban on Russian oil: Hungary regrets lack of “guarantee” for its energy security
The The proposal was made by European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen on Wednesday morning The gradual European embargo on Russian oil did not provide a “guarantee” for Hungary’s energy security, and the Hungarian government responded shortly thereafter.
“We do not see a plan on how to achieve successful change based on the current proposals and what can guarantee Hungary’s safe energy,” the government news service interviewed by Agency France-Presse commented.
A spokesman for the Russian embassy in France said it was unaware of the filtration camps.
BFMTV gathered several testimonies this morning, including Igor, who escaped from Aosta, explaining that he had gone to a filtration camp in which the Russians checked his tattoos.
A spokesman for the Russian embassy in France told BFMTV this morning that he was unaware of the existence of these camps:
“This is a very interesting word you use there. I have never heard of it,” he continued, referring to Russian attempts to evict civilians.
A spokesman for the Russian embassy in France explained, “We do not want to be considered war criminals.”
A spokesman for the Russian embassy in France explained that it was necessary to investigate the Ukrainian war crimes “from the first hundred of 2014”, especially as international investigators on war crimes, particularly Bautista and Borodianka, were called to the scene. Him.
To further explain: “We do not want to be considered war criminals”.
According to a spokesman for the Russian embassy in France on BFMTV, military action will never be taken against civilians.
Alexander Makokonov, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in France, said on Wednesday that as Mariupol Meyer noted on our antenna on Tuesday that 200 civilians were at the Azovstel factory:
“Why don’t we let the civilians go? It’s not the Russians who are stopping them.
Russian embassy spokesman in France: Russian fire on Azovstal, retaliatory fire, not an attack.
Alexander Makokonov, spokesman for the Russian embassy in France, was a guest on Live Toussaint on BFMTV this Wednesday morning. The attack on the factory took place on Tuesday, with Russian forces still battling the plane and the Azovstal sea, without attempting to enter it.
Rejected version by spokesman who provoked “Russian fire in return”.
Ukraine: Conflict seen from Russia
Johan Behr, former head of the Reporters Without Borders organization in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, was a guest on Live Toussaint on BFMTV this Wednesday morning. A few minutes before the spokesman for the Russian embassy in France intervened, he returned to our antenna during the confrontation he had seen from Moscow.
“Officially, journalists can say nothing but an official statement under fifteen years in prison,” he said in particular.
The head of the Council of Europe has said that the EU has an obligation to support Moldova
Charles Michael said on Wednesday that fears of escalating conflict in Ukraine came days after attacks on the pro-Russian Moldovan separatist region of Transnistria.
“The European Union stands in full solidarity with your country, Moldova. It is our European duty to assist and support your country and to increase our support for your stability, security and regional integrity,” Charles told a news conference in Chisinau. Moldavian President Maya Chandu, pro-Western.
During the joint press conference, the EU confirmed that it would “significantly increase” military support for Moldova.
The Ukrainian MP said 200 civilians, including women and children, were still in Azovstal
Lexi Konzarenko, a Ukrainian MP from Odessa, confirmed the image of Mariupol Meyer on BFMTV on Wednesday morning, referring to another 200 civilians at the Azovstal factory on Tuesday.
“More than 200 civilians are currently in Assoc, including women and children,” he said.
Survivor from Azovstal describes his time in a Russian “distillation camp”
After leaving Azovstall, many of the survivors were taken to “filtration camps” by Russian forces. Igor, who arrived in Zaporizhia on Tuesday, describes his passage. He specifically explains that the Russians tested the tattoos of some survivors.
Ukraine: Moscow says Israelis are fighting the Azov forces
“Israeli mercenaries” are fighting alongside the Azov forces in Ukraine, which Moscow describes as “Nazi,” Russian diplomacy said on Wednesday, sparking a heated controversy over the release of a so-called “Jewish blood” by Hitler.
“I’m going to say something that Israeli politicians do not want to hear, but it may be of interest to them. In Ukraine, Israeli mercenaries are with Azov militants,” the spokesman said. Radio in an interview with Russian diplomat Maria Zakharova Sputnik.
New sanctions package: Brussels wants to exclude major Russian bank from Swift
The patriotic grill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, is accelerating as part of the European Union’s Sixth Amendment, following a proposal to approve the wife and son of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesco, or a gradual embargo on Russian oil. In response to the war in Ukraine.
In fact, EU capital Swift is proposing to exclude three additional Russian banks from the International Monetary Fund, including the country’s largest company, Sberbank.
Ukraine: Brussels proposes a gradual European embargo on Russia’s oil
In response to the war in Ukraine, the European Commission (EU) has proposed a gradual ban on oil and petroleum products purchased from Russia, its chairman Ursula van der Leyen said on Wednesday.
He explained to MEPs in Strasbourg that “we will gradually phase out supplies of Russian crude oil and refined goods by the end of the year,” and presented a sixth set of sanctions to reduce funding for Moscow’s war effort. Against Ukraine.
Michael Goya: “Putin ordered not to attack Azovstall to free Russian soldiers.”
At the same time this Wednesday morning on RMC and BFMTV, Michael Koya, Colonel and Advisor to our Antenna, spoke about Ukraine as the fighting intensifies as May 9 approaches. According to him, the pocket of resistance in the Azovstel factory can only be taken by ground war.
That is why he says, “Putin ordered not to attack in order to save Russian soldiers.”
According to Colonel Michael Goya, the outcome of the Battle of Mariupol is beyond doubt
Apoline de Malherbe’s guest on BFMTV and RMC this Wednesday morning, our antenna’s colonel and consultant Michel Goya Mariupol and returned to the final battle of resistance within the Azovstel factory.
“There is a kind of emergency that the Russians want to end this resistance at any cost,” especially with the May 9 approach, which was a sign of Germany’s surrender to the Nazis in 1945.
Ukraine: Brussels proposes to allow the head of the Russian Orthodox Church
The European Commission has proposed to allow Patriarch Grill, President of the Russian Orthodox Church, to be part of the Sixth Amendment in response to the war in Ukraine, according to a document seen Wednesday by Agencies France-Press.
The new list, which is yet to be approved by member states, includes 58 permitted individuals, including several Russian soldiers, but also includes the wife, daughter and son of the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesco.
Belarus, located on the border with Ukraine, has announced a surprise military exercise
On the friendship with Russia and on the border with Ukraine, Belarus began on Wednesday “surprising” military exercises to test its military reaction capabilities, the Ministry of Defense said.
The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the military units would act on their ability to “stand, move to pre-determined areas and conduct combat exercises.”
Describes an engineer who survived the Azovstell factory in Mariupol
Surviving engineer Tanya from the Azovstel factory in Mariupol, Ukraine, was live on BFMTV on Wednesday morning. After spending two months in solitude, he describes his life in the basement of the site:
“We were able to go outside a few times to see the sun’s rays, but it was very rare and very scary to go outside. After all, we should not make noise. It was so scary.”
Uncertainty about the fate of civilians expelled from the Azovstale factory
On top of that 156 civilians were evacuated from the Azovstal plant This weekend, witnesses interviewed by BFMTV and the words of the company’s HRD on our antenna revealed that some people could not reach the city of Saporizia like others.
>> Our full article
156 Zhelensky says that the survivors of Mariupol came to Zaporizhia
In his nightly speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky promised to continue his efforts to evacuate residents of Mariupol. “Like Mario, we will do everything we can to evacuate Azovstal from our fellow citizens,” he said, adding that “various Ukrainian cities have again been targeted by Russian missiles.”
“Today 156 people have come to Zaporizhia. Women and children. They have been staying in bunkers for more than two months,” he said.
Russia will boycott the EU Political and Security Council meeting at the UN this Wednesday
According to the ambassadors, relations between Moscow and UN allies could worsen, with the United Nations’ Political and Security Council (PSC) meeting with the United Nations. Russia will boycott the Security Council meeting this Wednesday. .
Anonymously, according to Russian diplomatic sources, Moscow’s decision is linked to the situation in Ukraine. A Western diplomat has said he does not remember Russia boycotting a Security Council meeting after the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
>> Our full article
Hello everyone!
We welcome this direct follow-up to the war in Ukraine
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
With several explosions in the west of the country, the European Union is fighting to end the embargo on Russian oil
Emmanuel Macron called for Vladimir Putin to be “allowed to continue his expulsion from the Azovstale factory” in Mariupol.
The right to abortion is to be revoked by the Supreme Court