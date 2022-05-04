Direct – War in Ukraine: Brussels proposes gradual European embargo on Russian oil

11:36

BFMTV gathered several testimonies this morning, including Igor, who escaped from Aosta, explaining that he had gone to a filtration camp in which the Russians checked his tattoos.

A spokesman for the Russian embassy in France told BFMTV this morning that he was unaware of the existence of these camps:

“This is a very interesting word you use there. I have never heard of it,” he continued, referring to Russian attempts to evict civilians.