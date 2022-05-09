Direct war in Ukraine: “It will probably take decades” for the country to join the EU, says Judge Macron

19:57
The “four new Boutcha” is in operation, says Zelensky, a consultant
“It simply came to our notice then. So we can’t talk about brotherhood [entre l’Ukraine et la Russie] So far, ”he continued.
19:27
The Pentagon says the impact of sanctions is being felt on Russian weapons
The Pentagon believes that the Russian Armed Forces is fighting to replace the guided missiles used by the Russian military in Ukraine due to the ban on electronic components attacking Russia.
The Russians have fired several missiles at Ukraine, saying “they have run out of precision guiding weapons and are having trouble replacing them.”
19:21
Thursday Special Meeting of the Human Rights Council
At kyiv’s request, the UN Human Rights Council will hold an extraordinary session on Thursday on the “deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine” occupied by Russia. This is the first meeting dedicated to the issue since the UN General Assembly suspended Russia in early April from the highest body of the international body in the field of human rights.
19:05
According to Macron, “Ukraine will indeed have decades to join the EU.”
“Ukraine really has many years to join the EU, probably decades,” the head of state explains. At the moment, the EU can only “have a quick procedure for accepting candidate status for Ukraine”.
18:46
Emmanuel Macron held a press conference in Berlin
The head of state arrives in Germany and holds a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholes for his first international trip. He returns to war in Ukraine. “Our challenge is to confront the recurrence of war on our continent,” he said.
18:18
The United States has suspended tariffs on Ukrainian steel for one year
The United States has decided to suspend tariffs on steel from Ukraine for one year in support of Ukraine’s exports. “Some of Ukraine’s largest steel communities (Vladimir) have been severely affected by Putin’s barbarism, and the Mariupol steel plant has become a symbol of Ukraine’s determination to oppose Russia’s occupation,” the Commerce Department said in a statement.
17:57
Finns return to NATO auction
More than three-quarters of Finns are now backing NATO’s candidacy, according to a new poll released today, just days before the expected end in Helsinki. According to a survey released by public television Yle, 76% of Finns (a record) want the country to join NATO, up from 60% in March. Prior to the invasion of Ukraine, NATO membership supporters in Finland had stagnated by about 20-30% in recent years.
17:48
OECD countries prefer temporary reception arrangements
Will it continue to integrate Ukrainian refugees or facilitate their eventual return to the country? According to the organization’s report released today, member states of the Organization for Cooperation and Development (OECD) have chosen “temporary” coordination instead in their reception arrangements.
“Most countries have instead set up specific measures to help the immediate needs of the Ukrainians, so their stay is indeed temporary,” the OECD wrote in its statement, “despite the uncertain evolution of the war.”
17:31
May 9 parade in Moscow: What to read between the lines of Putin’s speech
In a highly anticipated speech marking the anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany, the Russian president justified his attack on Ukraine and denounced the “unacceptable threat” of the West. Analysis of his speech.
17:19
Van der Leyen in Hungary to discuss oil embargo
European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen announced on Monday that he was in Hungary to discuss “security of Europe’s energy supply” with Victor Orban, his spokeswoman Budapest reported. Planned ban on Russian oil.
Hungary, a landlocked country that relies on oil purchases from Russia, is asking EU partners to guarantee its supply in order to agree to a sixth embargo against Russia, including suspension of oil purchases from the country.
17:03
Dozens of countries have called for a meeting of the Human Rights Council
Ukraine, backed by dozens of countries, is calling for an extraordinary session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in response to the country’s “war crimes committed by Russia.”
“This initiative is supported by almost 60 states from all over the world. We send another strong message to Putin and his war criminals group: You are isolated like never before,” Yevgenia Filipenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, said in a video posted on Twitter.
16:51
Was the Moscow flight parade on May 9 actually canceled due to the weather?
Apart from Moscow, flyposts in Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk and Samara were also canceled due to bad weather, according to several Russian media outlets. But is the weather really the cause? Descriptions.
16:40
Russian-backed separatists march on Mariupol on May 9
16:13
Charles Michael is safe
16:01
The Russian ambassador to Poland was drenched in fake blood
Fake blood was sprayed on the Russian ambassador to Poland by pro-Ukrainian protesters on the sidelines of a ceremony in Warsaw to celebrate the end of World War II. Pictures show his face and shirt painted red.
15:49
Charles Michael supports the Ukrainians
“The Kremlin wants to crush your sense of freedom and democracy. I fully believe he will never be there,” the European Council president visited Odessa on Twitter in a video message sent to the Ukrainian people just hours after the May 9 commemoration in Moscow celebrating the victory against Nazi Germany. Came.
15:31
Macron says peace will not be built on Russia’s ‘shame’
“Tomorrow we will build a peace that will never be forgotten. We will have to do this with Ukraine and Russia (…) but this will not be done out of rejection, alienation or even insult,” the French president told a news conference.
15:16
Nearly half of the EU member states oppose the deal change
They say no. Thirteen of the EU’s 27 countries oppose the introduction of a procedure to change European agreements.
According to a text message posted on Twitter in Sweden on Monday, “We are not in favor of reckless and premature start-up efforts in these countries, including Poland, Romania and Finland.” He believes the “loss of energy” and the amendment of the agreements were “never a goal” of the conference.
15:11
What to remember from Macron’s speech
After Ursula van der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Emmanuel Macron supported the idea of amending contracts in areas such as health or defense. Point.
14:51
A “European political community”
Emmanuel Macron calls for the creation of a “European political community” particularly to welcome Ukraine, in line with the EU’s accessibility process that will take “decades”.
“This new European system will enable democratic European nations to find a new place for political cooperation, security and cooperation in a way that adheres to our core values,” the French president announced at the closing ceremony of the Conference on the Future of Europe. .
14:22
Reform Europe? Leon and Macron
The head of the European Commission, Ursula van der Leyen, is in favor of changing the EU agreements “if necessary”. He also wants a consensus vote in key areas to be abandoned. A position shared by Emmanuel Macron. There is no doubt that both leaders have the recession in mind The embargo on Russian oil was lifted, especially by Hungary This Friday, when the majority of member states were in favor.
14:07
“Do not submit to the spirit of revenge”
“When peace returns, we must rebuild the balance of security and not succumb to the spirit of humiliation and revenge,” Emmanuel Macron declared in Strasbourg.
14:05
Support Ukraine, without co-militancy
Expressing his support for Ukraine, the French president said, “Ukraine is not only defining the terms of the negotiations with Russia, but it is our duty to be on its side to achieve a ceasefire – the fire for peace.” Way to show that Europe will not interfere in the conflict.
13:58
Emmanuel Macron speaks
“This is a living, creative, democratic Europe” … Emmanuel Macron, facing Putin’s memoirs, highlighted European unity and sovereignty during a conference on the future of Europe in Strasbourg. “On May 9, independence and hope for the future are the face of the EU,” he said before showing his support for Volodymyr Zelensky.
13:50
Charles Michael was forced to seek refuge
During a surprise visit to Odessa, Ukraine, Charles Michael, President of the European Council, was forced to seek asylum due to the strikes.
