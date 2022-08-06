Director of Amnesty International’s Ukraine office resigns after publication of NGO report accusing Kiev of endangering citizens

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe was sanctioned after pro-Putin chants

The European Football Union (UEFA) fined Turkish club Fenerbahce 50,000 euros on Friday to punish some of its supporters for chanting in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin during Dynamo Kyiv’s match against the Ukrainians on July 27. Istanbul. UEFA has also ordered the partial closure of the Turkish club’s stadium, condemning at least 5,000 seats during its next European home match.

The European organization said in a press release that these measures were taken in response “Throwing objects and spreading provocative message ie illegal songs”.

The incident took place while the game was counting for 2e Dynamo Kyiv won 2-1 in the Champions League qualifiers. After a goal scored by Ukrainian Vitaly Buelsky (57).e), a few hundred Fenerbahçe supporters chanted the name of the Russian head of state, according to videos posted on social networks. UEFA immediately launched a disciplinary investigation “bad behavior” Turkish fans.

Fenerbahçe initially apologized in a press release before its president announced three days later that the club would not apologize to Ukraine for these pro-Putin chants. For his part, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Botner condemned the chants the day after the match. “It is very sad to hear the words of Fenerbahce supporters who support a murderer and an invader who is bombing our country”He responded in Turkish on Twitter.