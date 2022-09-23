DirecTV has changed the color of Dak Prescott’s jersey from blue to purple, at the request of the NFL

Getty Images

You’ve likely seen, once, twice or more, a DirecTV commercial featuring Cowboys quarterback Duck Prescott and different members Real Housewives offers. The commercial does not include any team names or logos, which means DirecTV cut a check to Prescott but not to his employer, the Dallas Cowboys.

Recently, you may have noticed a slight change in the commercial. While watching last night’s games on both ESPN and Amazon (the commercial ran during both West Virginia-Virginia Tech and the Steelers-Browns), my son pointed out that Duck’s jersey is now purple. He. She Previously it was blue.

“Your son has a good eye,” a spokesperson for the association told PFT. “We asked DirecTV to change it and they did, and we appreciated that.”

The blue shirt in the original ad was very similar to the blue “home” cowboy shirt, which cowboys rarely wear at home. However, the compliment in the color change stopped with the shirts. Other blues are still in the uniforms worn by the Duck General Team, such as socks.

DirecTV is in the final year of a Sunday ticket package with the NFL. DirecTV is said to be paying $1.5 billion annually for the rights to do so. Obviously, that wasn’t enough to get the NFL to give DirecTV a pass when it came to the possible similarity of Duck’s fictional outfit to his real one.