Discover the Universe for Less: The Celestron 114AZ telescope is now at half the price

Get the perfect beginner's telescope at half the price at this Black Friday / Cyber ​​Monday telescope deal at Kohl's

The Celestron 114AZ-SR Telescope is now at almost 50% off (well, 49.09% to be exact) giving astronomy fans an amazing $108 off this already affordable telescope.

This large 114mm Newtonian reflecting telescope is great for beginners and comes with a range of accessories so you can set up and start stargazing right away.

A full-height aluminum tripod stabilizes the telescope yet remains lightweight for easy transport and comes with an accessory tray to hold all the other goodies. The goodies mentioned above include two Plössl eyepieces in sizes 26mm and 9.7mm with 1.25-inch mounts for specific observations of night-sky objects, a StarPointer red binocular that supports coarse positioning, and a smartphone adapter.

The telescope is a manual, push-button telescope, not a computerized one, so you might be asking why a smartphone adapter is built in Celestron 114AZ-SR (Opens in a new tab)? So you can of course take your own astrophotography. Align the adapter and your smartphone will turn the 114AZ-SR Telescope into an astro camera ready to shoot the sky.

With this smartphone, you also get free access to the SkyPortal mobile app and Starry Night software that provides information on more than 36,000 celestial objects in the night sky. So whether you are benefiting from ancient knowledge, want to learn something new while gazing at the stars or are simply starting out for the first time, this telescope and package should be able to open up a new part of the universe for you.

It should only take you a few minutes to set up this telescope and at just under 9 pounds, it won’t hurt your arm when you take it to a nearby dark sky spot either.

