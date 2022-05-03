Discuss ESPN Talks About Authority Disagreement Over Warriors Accountability

Working as an analyst on live TV is by no means an easy task, yet somehow Kendrick Perkins continues to make it seem more and more difficult every time he tries to get a point via ESPN.
Perkins’ latest scratch came in the form of an odd, rambling shot on today’s hot topic: Draymond Green’s controversial expulsion From game 1 of the Warriors-Grizzlies series.
