March 24, 2022

Disgraced South Korean ex-President Park returns home after prison

Frank Tomlinson March 24, 2022 3 min read

SEOUL (Reuters) – Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye was discharged from hospital on Thursday, three months after being released from prison, where she served nearly five years after being convicted on corruption charges.

Park, 70, became the country’s first democratically elected leader to be forced out of office when the Constitutional Court upheld a parliamentary vote in 2017 to try her over a scandal that also led to the jailing of the heads of two blocs, Samsung and Lotte.

“As president, I’ve tried to work hard for the country and the people, but there are many unfulfilled dreams,” Park, wearing a dark navy coat and carrying a purse, told hundreds of cheering supporters after arriving at her home in the southeastern city of Daegu.

“But these dreams are tasks for others,” Park said, referring to the lack of intention to return to the political struggle. “I will provide support so that talented people can contribute to the development of my hometown of Daegu and the country.”

Park is the daughter of former dictator Park Chung-hee and her imprisonment has divided a country whose old Cold War rivalry between right and left continues to shape politics. Read more

An unknown object was thrown at Park shortly after she started giving her televised remarks from the podium but she smiled and thanked the crowd.

“I am so grateful that so many people came to greet me so warmly even though I had so many shortcomings and disappointed me,” she said.

The Supreme Court last year upheld Park’s 20-year prison sentence for colluding with a friend who was also jailed for receiving millions of dollars from companies, mostly to fund her friend’s family and non-profit groups.

Outgoing President Moon Jae-in, who heads a liberal administration, granted Park a special pardon in December, citing her deteriorating health and his hopes to move past “unfortunate history” and promote national unity. Read more

Earlier, when Park left Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, she told about 40 of her supporters that her health had improved. Dozens of officials who served in her administration and her conservative political party also gathered to offer their best wishes.

Park then visited her father’s grave before returning home.

Park’s release comes days after the presidential election won by conservative candidate Yoon Seok Yeol.

President-elect Yoon, who was involved in the investigation of corruption charges against Park when he was deputy attorney general, said during the election campaign that he was sorry for what happened to her.

On Thursday, he said he hoped to meet her and would invite her to his inauguration in May.

Moon’s office said he had sent Park an orchid and wished her well.

Reporting from Hyonhee Shin. Editing by Robert Persell

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

