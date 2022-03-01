Disney halts theatrical releases in Russia – The Hollywood Reporter

Disney became the first major Hollywood studio to stop its releases at the Russian box office in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Due to the unjustified invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are temporarily stopping the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming one. turns red of Pixar, a spokesperson for The Walt Disney Company said in a statement. “We will make future action decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to the refugees.”

turns red It was scheduled to open on March 10 in Russia, which has been a breeding ground for films of recent Hollywood events, including Sony’s. Spider-Man: There’s no room for home. The film has grossed over $44.5 million so far in the country. Other upcoming Disney releases that were due to bow out in Russia include Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness (May 5) and Light year (June 16).

After the initial publication of this story, WarnerMedia pulled Batman From its highly anticipated release in Russia as studio executives across Hollywood debate whether they should withdraw their upcoming films from Russia. Sony followed suit in the early evening hours of Monday and said it would not release Jared Leto Morbius In Russia in late March.

Over the weekend, one studio manager Tell THR: “If the United States and its allies want to isolate Russia from the rest of the world, how are we going to go ahead and release our films there?” Another executive added, “How can anyone advertise their films on the state-owned media right now in Russia?”

Images from other upcoming Hollywood events include Paramount lost city And the Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Hollywood studios are likely to be affected by the European Union’s decision over the weekend to remove Russia from the global banking system SWIFT. Without SWIFT, studios may not be able to recover any funds from their Russian distribution partners.

On Monday evening, the Film Society issued its first statement regarding the invasion. The MPA stands with the international community in supporting the rule of law and condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. On behalf of our member companies, which lead the film, television and broadcast industry, we express our strongest support to the vibrant creative community of Ukraine who, like all people, deserve to live and work in peace,” the statement read.

