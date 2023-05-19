Disney Receives Backlash Over ‘Howard’ Removal From Disney+ – Deadline

Walt Disney Pictures/Everett Collection Courtesy of

Disney has come under some criticism following news yesterday that it will be removing dozens of titles from its Disney+ and Hulu streaming services on May 26, including some LGBTQ+-themed content.

in the list Howardthe 2018 documentary about flamboyant lyricist Howard Ashman, a gay man who collaborated with composer Alan Menken on the soundtracks of several Disney animated films including Beauty and the Beast, Under Season, A Friend Like Me And the little Mermaid. As some have pointed out on social media, the removal of Howard Particularly noteworthy and disturbing as it comes days before the live show is due to be released the little Mermaid, Starring Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King, also on the eve of LGBTQ Pride Month. Ashman died in 1991.

One commenter wrote, “Did you enjoy Disney the little Mermaid in theatres? Then come to Disney+ where we spit on the grave of the man responsible by removing the excellent HOWARD documentary “I’m Paralyzed With Anger Now.”

Another wrote: “Disney + removes Howard, the documentary about the man who literally saved this company, as well as their only real confession of an in-studio quirk, right before Pride Month. It’s Guy Rath’s time.”

Another Disney series being pulled from the service, willow He also has an LGBTQ+ focus. One commenter wrote: “Another annoying aspect here with removal # Willow, it is one of their few LGBTQ+ projects. It definitely sends the wrong kind of message in the wake of Disney’s fight with DeSantis and its anti-LGBTQ+ policy. He feels bad that they are removing him and sorting out the caves for these fanatics.”

The move, which comes with content depreciation fees from $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion, was announced during Disney’s latest earnings call on May 10. Streaming movies and specials.

“We are in the process of reviewing the content on our DTC services to align it with strategic changes in our approach to curating content,” said Christine McCarthy, CFO. At the time, no details were given about what content would be removed.

Deadline has reached GLAAD for comment on the removals.

