Disneyland’s 30-year expansion plan will create 2,200 jobs, Disney executives say – Deadline

Disney

The same week that Disney Parks and Resorts president Josh D’Amaro announced that the company would abandon a new $1 billion campus for employees in Orlando, Disneyland Resort president Ken Botrock hosted an OCForum with local business and political leaders in Anaheim to discuss DisneylandThe company’s 30-year plan to expand and innovate in the region.

While DisneylandForward was first introduced in 2021, Potrock and other Disney executives this week revealed new details about the project, including An economic study sponsored by Disney of Cal State Fullerton estimates that for every $1 billion Disney invests to modernize and renovate the resort, more than 4,000 jobs and $1.1 billion in economic output will be generated during the 4-year construction period. after that, According to the Los Angeles TimesThis investment would generate $253 million annually in economic output, $15 million in tax revenue and 2,292 jobs.

(City of Anaheim)

The OCForum presentation was an opportunity for the Disney brass to hold a community forum of sorts and drum up support for the project in anticipation of the delivery of an environmental impact report this year on the proposed expansion. During the month of August, Disney also hosts a series of Community Coffees in local neighborhoods to share information with Anaheim residents and businesses about DisneylandForward.

Disney, specifically, is looking for Anaheim officials to ease the city’s 1994 zoning restrictions.Resort planfor the area in and around Disneyland.

Disneyland Forward website He asserts that “… while these plans have resulted in significant improvements to the entire Anaheim resort, the ‘traditional’ district/area approach does not allow for the diverse, integrated experiences theme park visitors are now looking for, severely limiting Disney’s ability to continue investing in Anaheim.” “

What the resort needs, as the site maintains, is flexibility.

“Today the hotel, park, shops and restaurants are all part of a single immersive experience. Guests anticipate that the future of entertainment will seamlessly weave all uses together in ways that would have been difficult to imagine more than 25 years ago when the city laid out these specific plans.”

Suffice it to say, these meetings take place in a very different political atmosphere than what the company encounters in Orlando. In fact, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, DeSantis’ California counterpart, took to Twitter to praise the findings of the Fullerton study that were presented at the event.

“Great news for the City of Anaheim,” Newsom tweeted along with a media roundup on the economic outlook.

Potrock excitedly posted on Instagram afterwards, “What a treat to host @employee, an impressive group of business and civic leaders in Anaheim and Orange County, at the Disneyland Resort and sharing more about Disneyland Forward. I am so excited for the future of this amazing resort as we work together to pave the way for the next many decades – there is so much more magic to come! Thanks for your special appearance, Mickey, Buzz and Friends. to infinity and beyond…”

So what are Disney’s plans for the region?

“With DisneylandForward and more flexibility within our existing properties, new lands and adventures like those underway at Tokyo DisneySea and Shanghai Disneyland can inspire new experiences here,” the copy reads at DisneylandForward.com. The examples given are frozen Earth and tangled And Peter Pan Attractions of the original park and ZootopiaAnd You see And Toy Story Elements of a Disney California adventure. These are just examples. The Disney brass hasn’t committed to any of them, though Disney CEO Bob Iger said earlier this year that a new attraction is based on symbol picture The franchise is coming to Disneyland soon.

But where will these new attractions go, whatever they may be? Artist renderings of the plans submitted by Disney, though conceptual, show one major development to the west of the existing parks near the Disneyland Hotel and another to Southeast California Adventure. Both lots are mostly for car parking. See photos below.

An artist’s rendering of the proposed development along the west side of the resort’s existing grounds that lie between the Disneyland Hotel and the Disney Paradise Hotel. (DisneylandForward.com)