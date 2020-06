When Hy-Vee expanded into the Twin City industry, it was entering unchartered territory. Residents weren’t common with the model or Hy-Vee’s remarkable, and typically free of charge, health and fitness and wellness guidance products and services. But the West Des Moines, Iowa-based mostly retailer manufactured fast converts of residents in Minneapolis-St. Paul, exactly where it now has five suppliers and ideas to open up a few a lot more subsequent yr.