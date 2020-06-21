Iron Blade Online

Dive into Weekly Flyers Universe in Canada

Disruptors 2016: Jeff Turnas, 365 by Entire Foods

Disruptors 2016: Jeff Turnas, 365 by Entire Foods

To say that Jeff Turnas has a lot driving on his shoulders would be an understatement. He is the president of 365 by Entire Meals Market, which is perhaps the most viewed new retailing prototype in recent yrs. When 365 was initial declared in June 2015, it appeared like an attention-grabbing brand extension for Whole Food items, which at that stage was still firing on most cylinders. Quickly forward to nowadays, and Entire Foods finds alone in crisis: Comp-retail store revenue for the fiscal yr ending Sept. 25 ended up

Prev post How to correct a countrywide embarrassment
andrew@gmail.com'

Andrew Harrison

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top