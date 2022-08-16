Diva war! Brilliant flies as Mariah Carey’s action pops up on a sour note with rival queens

Mariah Carey wants to be known asChristmas Queen‘, and may have a strong claim to the title bestowed upon her Hit the inevitable vacation.

However, at least two other singers say the crown belongs to them, including a rival singer who recorded a set track for the season years before Carey was born.

I mentioned miscellaneous That Carrie is trying to brand the ‘Christmas Queen’, not just embracing the nickname refused once Giving it exclusive use of a wide range of goods.

Darlene Love, singer of the 1963 classic song “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” Object to this move on Facebook.

“David Letterman officially declared I’m the Queen of Christmas 29 years ago, a year before I released All I Want for Christmas is You,” Love wrote, referring to how She sings the tune on Letterman’s Late Night Show every year for decades.

“At 81 years old, I don’t change anything,” she added. “I’ve been in this field for 52 years and I’ve earned it and can still make these notes! If Maria has a problem contact David or a lawyer!!”

Singer Elizabeth Chan, who focuses almost exclusively on Christmas carols, has been calling herself the “Christmas Queen” for years, filing an ad opposing the trademark application.

“I feel very strongly that no one should hold onto or monopolize anything about Christmas in the way that Maria is forever striving for it,” Chan told Variety. “It’s not the right thing to do. Christmas is for everyone. It’s meant to be shared. It’s not meant to be owned.”

Carey applied to the brand in March 2021; It was published to the opposition only last month.