Divided Cyprus marks 50th anniversary of Turkish invasion – DW – 07/21/2024

Internationally recognized Cyprus Greek Cyprus on Saturday marked the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of the island, unveiling memorials to those who lost their lives and expressing hope for reunification.

Greek Cypriots mourn those killed in the 1974 invasion, which divided the country along ethnic lines. The invasion followed a coup backed by the then-ruling military junta in Athens that aimed to unify with Cyprus. Greece.

The invasion, which Turkish Cypriots saw as a way out of Greek-dominated Cyprus, resulted in Turkey seizing a third of the Mediterranean island and displacing about 40 percent of the population.

Cyprus gained independence from British rule in 1960, based on a treaty that prohibited union with Greece or turkeyIt also prohibited the partition of Cyprus and made London, Athens and Ankara guarantors of Cyprus’ independence.

The Mediterranean island of Cyprus marks the anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion. This browser does not support the video element.

How did Türkiye celebrate the anniversary?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave a speech from the Turkish northern part of Nicosia on Saturday, ahead of a military parade. In the speech, Erdogan rejected the possibility of reunification, which Greek Cypriots still seek.

“We believe that a federal solution is not possible in Cyprus. There is no benefit to anyone saying let’s continue the negotiations from where we left off in Switzerland years ago,” Erdogan said, dashing the UN’s hopes for a solution. Resume talks Stopped since 2017.

Turkish flags were seen flying next to the flags of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Which is only recognized by Ankara after four decades of its existence.

“The peace process in Cyprus saved Turkish Cypriots from cruelty and brought them to freedom,” Erdogan told cheering crowds gathered in northern Nicosia.

Greek Cypriots hold somber memorial

Meanwhile, church services were held in Greek-controlled, internationally recognised Cyprus to commemorate the more than 3,000 people killed during the invasion.

President of Cyprus Nicos Christodoulides US President Donald Trump unveiled busts of officers killed in action and laid a wreath at the war memorial as celebratory gunfire rang out.

“Whatever Mr. Erdogan and his representatives do or say in the occupied areas, Turkey, after 50 years, is still responsible for the violation of the human rights of the entire Cypriot people and the violation of international law,” Christodoulides told reporters.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also attended the ceremony, where Greek flags were flown alongside Cypriot flags.

“We have one goal: a Republic of Cyprus with one sovereignty, one international personality, one nationality, in a bi-zonal and bi-communal federation, one state where all citizens are Cypriots and Europeans, without a foreign occupying army, without outdated guarantees,” Mitsotakis said.

Cyprus has been a member of the European Union since 2004.

Overcoming the division of Cyprus with song This browser does not support the video element.

rmt/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)