Djokovic says he will not attend the US Championships over his vaccination status.

Novak Djokovic, one of the world’s top sports stars who has faced a coronavirus vaccination, was included on the court at this week’s Indian Wells Tennis Championships in Southern California, but said on Wednesday he could not enter the United States and won’t participate.

Djokovic was deported from Australia in January after immigration officials there ruled he was a danger to society because they said the country’s anti-vaccination movement could be revitalized. He was thus unable to defend his Australian Open title, which he won nine times.

Djokovic has expressed his unwillingness to get vaccinated against the Corona virus, saying that he is not convinced by the science. He said the issue was more important to him than adding to the 20 championships he won at the Grand Slam.

Djokovic told Australian border officials in January that he had not been vaccinated, and in recent interviews he gave no indication that his situation had changed.