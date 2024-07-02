Dmytro Gordon, a Ukrainian journalist, was sentenced to fourteen years in prison in absentia in Russia

Essentials at dawn on June 30

Russian attack in Zaporozhye region kills seven, Volodymyr Zelensky calls on allies to deliver “accelerated” Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Saturday afternoon 7 people, including two children, were killed in a Russian missile attack in the Zaporizhia region.. To the President of Ukraine, considering the urgency of the situation, “We need decisions to be made quickly.”. “Any delay in this war will cost lives”he added.

Ukraine expects blackouts in winter

Serhii KovalenkoThe CEO of Yasno, a Ukrainian electricity supplier, expects a “About 30-35% shortfall in energy system”. Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the chairman of the board of directors of Ukrenergo, which ensures electricity supply in Ukraine, has already announced that the winter will be difficult. Volodymyr Zelensky explained in Berlin in early June that Russian bombing of his country’s energy infrastructure had cut Ukraine’s electricity production in half since the winter.

The next US aid package should include anti-aircraft missiles

The US administration is expected to announce a new aid package worth $150 million to Ukraine. Reuters And Voice of America. The aid, due to be unveiled early next week, includes HAWK medium-range anti-aircraft missiles.

The Russian military says it has captured a village near Doretsk in eastern Ukraine

Russia announced on Saturday that it had captured Shumi (📍), a village near Doretsk, a town in eastern Ukraine that has been targeted by escalating Russian attacks since early June.

5 killed in drone strike in Russia near Ukraine border

A Ukrainian drone strike has killed five people, including two children, in a Russian village on the border between the two countries, the governor of the Russian region of Kursk announced on Saturday. “Five people were killed (…) including two children. Two more family members are in critical condition.”Alexey Smirnov got in touch that day telegram. See also International condemnation after the abuses in Putsa, Russia, accused by Zhelensky of "genocide" ... Update the situation

Four civilians were killed by Russian strikes in the Donetsk region

Four Ukrainian civilians were killed and seven wounded in Russian attacks in the Donetsk region on June 29.Military administration of Donetsk region And this Prosecutor’s Office of the same region. Three people were killed in Zarichne (📍)

Russia and Ukraine exchange priests

Two Ukrainian Greek Catholic priests held captive in the Russian-occupied city of Berdyansk have been returned to Ukraine through Vatican mediation, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Russia, for its part, announced that it had handed over to Moscow Metropolitan Ionaphan, a senior member of the Ukrainian Orthodox clergy, and two priests. Metropolitan Ionafan was sentenced to five years in prison in Ukraine in August 2023 after being accused of justifying the Russian invasion of the country.

If in America a “Wise President”Donald Trump has said that countries like Russia, China and North Korea will cease to be enemies