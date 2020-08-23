Do Hull supermarket shoppers wear face masks? We went to find out

For weeks, stories have emerged from across the country of people refusing to wear masks or face coverings in shops.

It became mandatory to wear them in shops, supermarkets and shopping centres on July 24.

The Government made the rule five and a half weeks after shops across the country had already reopened on June 15, but after weeks of confusing chatter between government officials and coronavirus experts, it was decided that we should wear face masks and coverings while in shops and still keep a distance from those who do not live in our household.

Of course there are those that are exempt from the rule. Those with health issues such as asthma are not required to wear a face covering in a shop.

It is everyone’s own responsibility to make sure they are wearing a mask in shopping settings but the public were told they could be asked to wear one by shop workers and if they refused, they could be fined up to £100 by the police.

After a worrying conversation with a taxi driver about his experiences with customers who wanted to book a taxi but refused to wear a mask while travelling, which resulted in confrontations, I wondered how it would feel if I was to shop close to others who refused to wear a face mask.

Not only that, but I knew as face masks became mandatory, many supermarkets relaxed their strict rules and queuing systems they had during lockdown, making the guidance around safety during the coronavirus pandemic even more blurred.

But for now, gone are the one-way systems and mile long queues.

Soon after face masks and coverings were made mandatory in shops, MyLondon reported on a trip to Aldi which saw people not abiding by social distancing rules, instead squeezing down aisles and reaching over each other to grab items.





The reporter for MyLondon explained how she found herself less than two metres away from a woman and her son, neither of them wearing a face covering.

The site later reported on a trip to TK Maxx where they were told by a staff member they “don’t really see the point in wearing a mask”.

However, anyone with any worries about what a shopping trip in Hull might look like if people around them refused to wear a face mask need not worry.

As soon as the rules were announced, Humberside Police managed to put anyone with any anxieties about this at ease, reassuring members of the public that they would step in if someone refused to wear a mask in shops.

The force said shoppers not abiding to the rules could be handed a fine of £100, or £50 if paid within 14 days.

And then of course, the shops have their own rules.



A trip to some of Hull’s biggest supermarkets showed me that the people in our city are nothing short of sensible and safety-conscious in the time of coronavirus.

In every supermarket I went to, Morrisons at Anlaby Retail Park, Aldi on Anlaby Road, Tesco St Stephens, Asda Hessle Road and Sainsbury’s in Hessle I rarely encountered a customer not wearing a mask.

Of course the supermarkets have their own ways of encouraging safe shopping, making their customers feel more at ease.





At Morrisons, not only are there clear entrance and exits but as you walk in a friendly security guard wearing a mask is also there to tell you which way to go and to remember your mask, but by the time I got to the store entrance, I hadn’t even come across anyone in the car park not wearing one.

Throughout the store there are also markers two-metres apart reminding you not to get too close to any other customers.

Aldi on Anlaby Road was the most surprising of all. Despite it being a Saturday morning, the store was quiet – or maybe it seemed that way because the two-metre markings on the floor made sure no one got too close to one another, meaning the aisles didn’t get as busy as they usually would.

I did spot a couple of customers not wearing masks but I felt safe trusting they were exempt from the rules as I could see they were making an effort to social distance.

I definitely felt safer in Aldi and Sainsbury’s which featured many of the same tools to create a safer environment such as the two-metre markings and signs reminding people to keep a two metre distance.

At Sainsbury’s in Hessle, although I spotted staff members throughout the store not wearing a mask or visor, it felt very safe due to other measures.

At the front of the store, there are clear signs showing which way is the entrance, and which is the exit, preventing anyone crossing over and coming into contact with each other.





Like at Morrisons, there were also two security staff members directing people in and out and on the lookout for anyone not wearing a face covering.

A measure I noticed was the clear, plastic screens put in between each self-service till, which I thought was a brilliant idea to prevent any droplets coming into contact with you and it ultimately makes you feel safer.

Sainsbury’s also had signs encouraging people to “scan and go” which would make their trip quicker and prevents any contact with anyone as you just scan your items, pack them and pay on card on your way out.

Asda was equally as keen on scan and go and also had clear plastic screens between each self-service till.

At Asda and Hessle Road, although there are separate entrances and exits, there is a main door before that that does not separate customers coming and going, the first supermarket I noticed to do that, which made it look crowded and busier and could put people off.

Despite this, because of the other measures it still felt safe.





Although many may have seen and heard stories of confrontations and worries across the country after people have refused to wear masks in shops, they should feel safe in the knowledge that Hull seems to be setting an incredible example of safety while shopping.

Throughout the pandemic, Hull seems to have led the way.

Many businesses and customers have got involved in track and trace, the city’s schools have prepared our children by showing what their classrooms will look like when they return in September, people have donated PPE and face coverings to our emergency services and who could forget the sight of the first Black Lives Matters protest where protesters raised awareness, but safely and at a distance?

People abiding by the rules and wearing face coverings while shopping is just another example of how Hull is getting is right, when we have seen others further from home not doing the same.

To me, it seems like no coincidence that the city has one of the lowest rates of coronavirus in the country and long may Hull’s approach to the pandemic continue.