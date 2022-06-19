June 19, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Dodgers RF Mookie Betts hits IL with a cracked rib

Joy Love June 19, 2022 2 min read

Los Angeles Dodgers He could be without Mookie Betts for a while.

Dodgers coach Dave Roberts told reporters after Saturday’s game that the best player in the previous league was heading to the list with a broken rib, which he sustained in a collision with defensive player Cody Bellinger on Wednesday.

It took three days from the collision to transfer the list of the injured. Bates stayed in the game after the first round with Bellinger, then got a scratch off the lineup on Friday after Thursday off with what the Dodgers said was a bruise. It was brought back into the lineup on Saturday, then scratched again before the game after an MRI revealed the fracture.

Here’s the fateful crash, which coincidentally ruled an injury and then a foul, an unimportant decision as Dodgers writer Tyler Anderson proceeded to make the decision not to hit in the ninth inning. Bates ran full speed at Bellinger and landed hard while dropping the ball. Bellinger still managed to knock out Los Angeles Angels Taylor Ward at second base.

Losing the Betts for an unknown amount of time is clearly a huge loss for the Dodgers, who beat the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday to improve their record to the NL West-Best 40-24.

Betts currently hits .273/.349/ .535 with 17 home runs, a 53-time NL best, six stolen bases and his usual Gold Glove defense on the right field. The five-time star also struggled with back and shoulder problems last season, limiting him to just 122 appearances.

Dodgers Cody Bellinger and Mookie Bates clash in an attempt to catch this pop fly by Angels Taylor Ward during their first game at Dodger Stadium Wednesday, June 15, 2022 (Photo by David Crane/Media News Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

