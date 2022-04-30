Does Ramadan end on Monday, May 2nd?

AID EL FITR 2022. The Grand Mosque of Paris will confirm the date of Eid al-Fitr on the night of suspicion, which will be held on Saturday evening, April 30th.

Summary

End of Ramadan: When is Eid-ul-Fitr?

[Mise à jour du 29 avril 2022 à 9h43]. Eid al-Fitr is set to take place on Monday, May 2, 2022. But the At the end of Ramadan Can only be confirmed by Muslim authorities Night of suspicion, Which occurs 29 days after the start of fasting. She will Held on Saturday 30 April at 6:30 pm at the Grande Mosquee de Paris. “To determine Results The month of Ramadan And the date of Eid al-Fitr. “The Great Mosque of Paris announces that the “Night of Suspicion” associated with the 29th day of the blessed month of Ramadan 2022-1443 / H will take place on Saturday evening, April 30th. Refers to a press release issued this Tuesday, April 26th.

Since the Hijri calendar is a lunar calendar, keep in mind that the start and end dates of Ramadan do not come on the same day, depending on the country in which you live, and may change even at the last minute, after noticing a useful entry. New lunar cycle.

What is Eega Thirunal?

Eid al-Fitr concludes the month of Ramadan. It occurs on the first day of the month of Shawwal, and unlike the previous thirty days of fasting, fasting on this day is forbidden. Eid al-Fitr, also known as the “Little Celebration” is a day of joy and happiness Believers usually spend time with family and friends. Between traditions and religious obligations, this day is considered conducive to sharing and unity.

Eid day begins with prayer Specific and collective, men and women, in the morning in the mosque, following the sermon of the Imam. Since this is the end of a month-long fast, practitioners immediately gather around a festive meal, hearty, greedy and traditionally sweet.

What is the amount of Zakat Al-Fitr in 2022?

The end of Ramadan is an opportunity for fulfillment Zakat is obligatory, i.e. donation to the poor. In a statement on April 20, the Paris Grand Mosque set the zakat at 7 euros. “The amount of Zakat L-Fitr for this year 2022-1443 / H has been fixed at 7 euros (and Fidiyah compensation of 5 euros per day).” In Theory, Zakat should be four times the content of both hands and fill the meal.

What are the traditions of Eid al-Fitr?

Nickname “Sweet feast”, because it boasts of oriental pastriesIt is customary to treat yourself to sweets, honey and other delicacies. With new outfits purchased exclusively for the event, it is time to focus on your look. Since it is customary to give gifts to children on this day, do not leave children alone, except for sweets.

What cake do we eat for Eid al-Fitr?

A day of celebration dedicated to forgiveness and peace, it is customary to send Eid al-Fitr greetings to loved ones, and whether they practice their fasts and prayers in the hope that God will accept or forgive their sins. Provides heaven. Most traditionally, we wish each other good health Ayat Mubarak “(or” Ad Mabrook “), a good Eid celebration.