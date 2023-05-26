May 27, 2023

Does the plane have a door? A passenger opens an emergency exit before landing

Rusty Knowles May 26, 2023 2 min read

The incident occurred as the Airbus A321-200 carrying about 200 passengers approached the runway at Daegu International Airport, about 240 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

a traveler Asiana Airlines flight An emergency evacuation was opened on Friday in the middle of the landing phase, the South Korean agency told AFP, adding that the plane landed without incident, but the passengers were hospitalized.

When the plane was about 200 meters from the ground, a passenger sitting near the emergency exit “opened the door manually by operating a lever,” a representative of the South Korean company told AFP.

The unexpected opening of the door caused suffocation for some passengers, who were taken to hospital after landing, Asiana Airlines said, with no serious injuries or major damage to be regretted.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported nine people were hospitalized. “The passengers were taken (to the police station) to inquire about the reasons why he opened the door”, the same source points out.

A short video of the incident released by Yonhap shows wind rushing through an open door in the middle of the plane, cloth headrests and passengers’ hair flying in all directions, and some Bush crying.

Another video shared on social media shows passengers sitting in an emergency exit row, next to an open door, exposed to strong winds.

Two of them, wearing their seat belts and clinging to their gloves, try to get away from the door, whining as the wind blows.

