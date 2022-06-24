Does your nose help choose your friends?

Humans maintain the polite fantasy that we don’t constantly smell each other. Despite our best efforts to the contrary, we all have our own scents, nice and understated, and If we are like other land mammalsOur own perfume It might mean something to our fellow human beings.

Some of these things, like the smell of someone who hasn’t bathed for a month, or the characteristic whiff of a toddler pretending not to just fill his diaper, are self-explanatory. But scientists who study human smell, or your sense of smell, wonder if molecules escaping from our skin might register on a subconscious level in the noses and brains of the people around us. Do they carry messages that we use to make decisions without even realizing it? Can they even shape who we do that we don’t like spending time around?

In fact, in A small study was published Wednesday in the journal Science AdvancesResearchers who investigated pairs of friends whose friendship “clicked” from the start found intriguing evidence that each person’s body odor was closer to their friends’ scent than expected by chance. And when the researchers got pairs of strangers to play a game together, their body odors predicted whether they felt they had a good relationship.