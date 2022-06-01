June 1, 2022

Dolph Lundgren speaks out loud about Amber Heard on set of 'Aquaman 2'

Roxanne Bacchus June 1, 2022 1 min read

Amber Heard It might be a horror behind closed doors – at least according to Johnny Depp – But she is very happy with her career…so she says Dolph Lundgren.

The Swedish actor, best known for playing Drago in “Rocky IV,” spoke about his experience working with Amber on a second tour while filming “Aquaman 2″…with both stars reprising their roles from The OG. That would be King Nereus and Myra respectively.


During Redline Steel’s Memorial Day party… Dolph told CEO, Colin WayneAmber was easy to get along with and very nice on the group. Despite all the public backlash she encountered during the trial, D.L. had nothing bad to say about Amber.

It even mentioned her new baby, who was apparently present during production…and charmed the cast and crew.

Dolph Lundgren, Amber Heard and Jason Momoa

Of course, the fact that AH was really nice to Dolph during filming doesn’t really negate what was revealed in this case – namely that she was in some bad fights with Johnny.

Anyway, Dolph’s experience is that she’s a professional on and off camera. However, it doesn’t look like that was enough to secure her a bigger role in the movie – it is confirmed Now that amber You will hardly be in “AM2”.

See also  Jared Padalecki: Supernatural star involved in car accident

