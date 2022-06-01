Dolph Lundgren speaks out loud about Amber Heard on set of ‘Aquaman 2’

Amber Heard It might be a horror behind closed doors – at least according to Johnny Depp – But she is very happy with her career…so she says Dolph Lundgren.

The Swedish actor, best known for playing Drago in “Rocky IV,” spoke about his experience working with Amber on a second tour while filming “Aquaman 2″…with both stars reprising their roles from The OG. That would be King Nereus and Myra respectively.



Play video content





During Redline Steel’s Memorial Day party… Dolph told CEO, Colin WayneAmber was easy to get along with and very nice on the group. Despite all the public backlash she encountered during the trial, D.L. had nothing bad to say about Amber.

It even mentioned her new baby, who was apparently present during production…and charmed the cast and crew.

Of course, the fact that AH was really nice to Dolph during filming doesn’t really negate what was revealed in this case – namely that she was in some bad fights with Johnny.