Dolphin Emulator Steam Release ‘Delayed Indefinitely’

Back in March, the team behind the GameCube and Wii Dolphin emulator announced a release for Valve’s Steam service.

in an update on Dolphin Today website, it was revealed that Nintendo passed the DMCA against the Dolphin Steam page. The release, which was scheduled for “the second quarter of 2023”, has now been “indefinitely delayed”.

Here’s the full statement from the development team, noting how it’s “currently considering” its options:

It is with great disappointment that we have to announce that the release of Dolphin on Steam has been indefinitely delayed. We have been notified by Valve that Nintendo has issued a DMCA against the Dolphin Steam page, and have removed Dolphin from Steam until the matter is settled. We are currently investigating our options and will have A more in-depth response is due in the near future. We appreciate your patience in the meantime.”

In the description of Dolphin Steam, it was noted how “the app does not come with games” and would require players to “own an original copy of any game”. The release of the emulator on Steam also promised support for 4K displays, modern consoles, netplay, was completely open source, and was a “free” download.