Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa return to the field Wednesday; The schedule for returning to play remains to be determined

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field and throw the day as part of his progression through the concussion protocol, according to sources.

Tagovailoa is still in a concussion as a result The injury he sustained on September 29th It can be cleared from the protocol by Sunday match Against the Vikings, although he is unlikely to play because he is now back in training and meetings. But sources say he’s made great strides in recent days and is heading in the right direction toward an eventual return to play.

Since the injury, Tagovailoa has consulted with four independent specialists, including a neurologist related to sports concussion and a neuropsychologist.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel later confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that Tagovailoa will be throwing and participating in individual practice during today’s training. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa will not be active on Sunday.

“I don’t see him being active,” McDaniel said. “I can say for sure that he will not play this week.”

Over the weekend, Tagovailoa began increasing his rehab work to include cardio and strength training. Wednesday’s return to the field is part of the protocol’s progression as part of a “special offline sports activity,” which includes throwing.