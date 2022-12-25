Dolphins vs.

Will the Packers come to life in time to make the playoffs? After back-to-back wins over the moribund Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay is 6-8 with a fighting chance for the seventh and final NFC wild card spot. Week 16 will reveal a lot about the legitimacy of the Packers’ chances in the playoffs on the road in Miami against the Dolphins. Although the Dolphins were headed in the wrong direction, losing each of their last three games, they were all on the road. Miami has won its last nine home games started by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, marking the longest active home winning streak by a starting quarterback.

If the Packers want to make the playoffs again, they need to win and get some help. However, it was December when they were at their best under head coach Matt LaFleur since 2019, winning 14-0 and averaging 10.1 points per game. Back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers threw for 31 touchdowns and only four interceptions in December since 2019, the second-best interception share behind Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and a mark of only 32-4.

Standing in the way of the Packers’ chase are former San Francisco 49ers running game coordinator, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, and former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, who finished with 220 yards and four rushing touchdowns in Green Bay. 2019 NFC Championship Game. Who will come out on top and celebrate Merry Christmas Sunday between two of Shanahan’s protégés: the LaFleur Packers or the McDaniel Dolphins?

Stay tuned for live updates and analysis throughout Sunday’s game.

How do you watch

Date: Sunday 25 December | time: 1 p.m. ET

location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

television: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports app

Prospect: Dolphins -3.5, O/U 49